Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence
Photo courtesy of Siamrath

An LPG tanker has run aground on Koh Larn, sending locals and tourists into a panic. The company behind the vessel has now issued a statement admitting to negligence while assuring the public that no dangerous leaks occurred.

The NP Bangpakong, an LPG tanker operated by SC Group Holding Co. Ltd., ran aground at Laem Wan, near Ta Waen Beach in Koh Larn at 2.25am yesterday, March 25.

The tanker’s grounding raised immediate concerns about gas leaks, given its dangerous cargo, but officials quickly confirmed that the vessel was empty of gas, debunking earlier rumours.

Locals and tourists were understandably shaken, with many fearing the worst.

“It’s a gas tanker,” one concerned tourist said. “We thought there would be an explosion.”

However, despite the shock of the incident, it was confirmed that there was no leakage of gas or chemicals, easing fears.

Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

As of 3pm, the tanker remained stuck on the rocks. Pattaya City officials and a team from the gas tanker company are on-site to inspect the situation and begin planning the salvage operation. The area, known for its rich coral reefs, requires careful handling to prevent environmental damage during the ship’s removal.

The company behind the tanker, SC Group Holding, swiftly issued a statement taking full responsibility for the accident.

“We deeply regret the incident and acknowledge that it occurred due to the negligence of the operator. We are cooperating with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the accident and will take appropriate legal action.”

Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Channel 3 Plus

To resolve the situation, the company has dispatched a tugboat to remove the tanker from the rocks. Additionally, compensation is being offered to those affected by the incident. The company also confirmed that no gas or chemical leaks were found, which could have posed serious environmental risks, reported Channel 3 Plus News.

Looking ahead, SC Group Holding pledged to implement stricter safety measures to prevent future incidents.

“We are reinforcing safety protocols and ensuring all employees prioritise public safety.”

The company also thanked local officials and the public for their assistance and cooperation during the ongoing operation.

