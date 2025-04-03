Thailand video news | Drunk Hungarian tourist causes chaos at Bangkok collapse site, Myanmar junta rejects ceasefire amid earthquake crisis

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest headlines from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. A drunken Hungarian tourist caused a scene at a Bangkok disaster site, sparking police intervention. Thai authorities arrested a Hong Kong mafia murder suspect in Pattaya following an Interpol request. In a bizarre crime, an American man was caught robbing a donation box outside a Pattaya police station, claiming hunger. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Motor Show sees a surge in EV reservations, while a laid-back Samoyed named Echo has gone viral for her relaxed reaction to an earthquake. Also trending, a Bangkok street sweeper stuns netizens with a horror movie makeover. In regional news, Myanmar’s junta refuses a ceasefire despite a growing earthquake death toll, Malaysia investigates a massive gas explosion in Putra Heights, and Phnom Penh gears up for Khmer New Year celebrations. Finally, Vietnam prepares a grand parade to mark 50 years since reunification.

A drunken Hungarian tourist caused chaos at a Bangkok building collapse site, insisting his friends were trapped. He had just arrived from Hungary and demanded to visit the disaster zone before heading to Pattaya. Witnesses saw him trying to breach restricted areas and questioning the lack of rescue efforts. Authorities calmed him down. Earlier, he had agreed to pay 4,000 baht for a taxi but later offered only 300 baht, sparking a dispute. After apologising, he went with the driver to resolve the fare issue at a police station.

Thai police arrested a 25-year-old Hong Kong mafia member hiding in Pattaya after a deadly drug-related attack in Kowloon on 16 March. Acting on a Hong Kong Interpol request, authorities tracked him to a rented home with his Thai girlfriend and detained him on 27 March. His residency has been revoked ahead of deportation. Interpol praised Thai police for their swift action, while officials urged landlords to report foreign tenants to curb cross-border crime.

Police arrested a 62-year-old American man for stealing from a donation box outside a Pattaya police station in the early hours of 2 April. Claiming hunger after losing his ATM card, he smashed the box belonging to the Father Ray Foundation and stuffed the cash into his wallet. Officers caught him in the act and pressed charges. While his desperation may evoke sympathy, locals were outraged by the theft from a charity.

The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show is booming, with car reservations up 29% from last year. In just one week, over 24,700 vehicles were booked, driven by excitement over electric vehicles (xEVs). Organisers credit the surge to strong EV dealer presence and new model launches. Running until 6 April at Impact Challenger Hall, the show highlights Thailand’s shift towards green automotive tech.

A fluffy Samoyed named Echo became an internet sensation during Bangkok’s recent earthquake, refusing to flee as tremors shook the city. A viral TikTok clip shows her napping while her panicked owner tries to pull her to safety—budging only when tempted with treats. With over 5 million views, Echo’s laid-back attitude has amused netizens, turning her into an unlikely viral star.

Bangkok street sweeper Noppajit “Meen” Somboonsate, 28, has gone viral again—this time transformed into the horror icon Panor from Art of the Devil 2. First celebrated for her natural beauty in a Russian photographer’s portrait, she wowed fans again after top makeup artist Nong Chat gave her a dramatic look. Now a face of the Browit brand, Meen’s rising fame has fans urging her to enter showbiz.

Myanmar’s military junta rejected ceasefire proposals from resistance groups seeking to deliver earthquake aid, as the death toll surpasses 3,000. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing accused opposition forces of using the truce to regroup and pledged continued military action. Despite the crisis, junta forces have escalated attacks across multiple states, drawing global condemnation for blocking humanitarian aid.

A massive gas explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, left a 9.8-metre-deep crater and forced 500 residents into shelters. The fire, burning for eight hours, has been contained, though small blazes persist in nearby homes. Authorities are investigating possible links to a nearby development project, while police have received 59 damage and injury reports. Locals are urged to report any evidence of misconduct.

Phnom Penh will host a five-day Khmer New Year festival from 12–16 April, featuring a special Walk Street on Sisowath Avenue and a three-day Sangkrant Wat Phnom event. Celebrations include traditional ceremonies, dance, folk games, and cultural exhibitions honouring the Year of the Monkey (2569 B.E.). Authorities expect heavy traffic and urge travellers to plan accordingly.

Ho Chi Minh City will mark 50 years of reunification on 30 April with a grand parade on Lê Duẩn Street, starting at 6:30 a.m. The event includes an art performance, a flag ceremony, a military-civilian march, and a symbolic release of balloons and doves. Additional tributes, fireworks, and cultural events will honour war veterans, with nationwide broadcasts celebrating this historic milestone.