Pattaya

Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A fire at a Pattaya condo has killed a 66 year old Norwegian national. The Pattaya News reports that the fire broke out early yesterday morning (Friday), with Pattaya City Police being notified at around 5am.

Residents of the 16 storey condominium building were all evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in a room on the 9th floor for over an hour before getting it under control.

The room itself was destroyed and emergency responders found the body of the Norwegian man laying on the bed. The body was removed to a local hospital, with the man’s identity withheld until the Embassy and relatives have been informed.

Pattaya City Police are continuing their investigation into the fire, the cause of which is not known at this stage.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Cyanide suspected in local herbal brew mixed with toad blood, killing 1 and injuring 12

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Cyanide suspected in local herbal brew mixed with toad blood, killing 1 and injuring 12 | The Thaiger

A herbal concoction, containing alcohol, suspected cyanide and toad blood is being blamed after one man died and another dozen were injured. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene last week, north of Pattaya, to find the body of 47 year Winai Promsri. It is believed that he had died after drinking the local ‘moonshine’ brew.

Chonburi Hospital told The Pattaya News that ‘cyanide’ might be have been part of the herbal alcohol cocktail mixed with toad blood. The liquid is currently being tested for confirmation of the ingredients. Three people ended up in a coma after drinking the brew and the seller remains on the run.

The director of the Bang Lamung Health Office Somphon Jittirueangkiet told The Pattaya News, “The Chonburi Excise Office is investigating over the ‘herbal’ alcohol stall.”

Since the incident many small stalls have been visited by police and forced to close down. Although many are technically illegal the selling of the cocktails has been tolerated and is reported to be common in small villages and rural areas.

The ‘cocktail’, known as yadong, is a Thai-style moonshine and often made with toads and other amphibians and animals. It is popular with rural locals for its potency and cheap price.

The man who was supposedly responsible for the sale and production of the concoction is still missing.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Dragon Rescue Foundation

A 23 year old driver died as a result of his vehicle colliding with a tree and catching fire in Mueang Chonburi this morning. Dragon Rescue Foundation was notified of the accident at 3:50am on the Wat Saman Road in Nong Kangkok, Chonburi, north of the Laem Chabang seaport.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the car which had collided with a coconut tree and was already on fire. It took rescue workers about 15 minutes to control the fire. Inside the vehicle they found the body of the driver, identified as 23 year old Pattaraphon Natee.

Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to access the wrecked car and recover his body. His remains were taken to a local hospital.

Police speculate that he might have fallen asleep at the wheel before colliding with the tree.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri | News by The Thaiger Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri | News by The Thaiger

Pattaya

Bar dancers in Pattaya claim boss owes them 400,000 baht

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Bar dancers in Pattaya claim boss owes them 400,000 baht | The Thaiger

PHOTO: “Each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht” – The Sun

Bar girls, employed as go-go dancers in a bar on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street, have filed a police report alleging their foreign boss has withheld 400,000 baht in unpaid wages. The Bangkok Post reports that around 30 girls allege they have not been paid since starting work on October 14, despite their employer saying they would be paid every 10 days.

The girls are being represented by a 29 year old woman known only as ‘Gift’, also a dancer at the Hidden A Go Go bar. It’s understood the girls’ first payment was due last Monday, but they never received the money and were then unable to contact their boss.

Ms Gift says each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht, making 400,000 baht in total overdue wages. The average daily minimum wage in Thailand is around 330 baht. The ‘bar girls’ would also receive tips on top of their wage.

“Everyone has worked hard. We must dance on high heels for 7-8 hours a day. We all need to send money to parents and children, pay room rents and cover our personal expenses.”

The Bangkok Post reports that police are processing the women’s complaint and have also advised them to file a complaint with the Labour Department.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย24 hours ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 days ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ1 month ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1

