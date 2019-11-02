Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A fire at a Pattaya condo has killed a 66 year old Norwegian national. The Pattaya News reports that the fire broke out early yesterday morning (Friday), with Pattaya City Police being notified at around 5am.

Residents of the 16 storey condominium building were all evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in a room on the 9th floor for over an hour before getting it under control.

The room itself was destroyed and emergency responders found the body of the Norwegian man laying on the bed. The body was removed to a local hospital, with the man’s identity withheld until the Embassy and relatives have been informed.

Pattaya City Police are continuing their investigation into the fire, the cause of which is not known at this stage.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News