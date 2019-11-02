Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya
PHOTO: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A fire at a Pattaya condo has killed a 66 year old Norwegian national. The Pattaya News reports that the fire broke out early yesterday morning (Friday), with Pattaya City Police being notified at around 5am.
Residents of the 16 storey condominium building were all evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in a room on the 9th floor for over an hour before getting it under control.
The room itself was destroyed and emergency responders found the body of the Norwegian man laying on the bed. The body was removed to a local hospital, with the man’s identity withheld until the Embassy and relatives have been informed.
Pattaya City Police are continuing their investigation into the fire, the cause of which is not known at this stage.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Cyanide suspected in local herbal brew mixed with toad blood, killing 1 and injuring 12
A herbal concoction, containing alcohol, suspected cyanide and toad blood is being blamed after one man died and another dozen were injured. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene last week, north of Pattaya, to find the body of 47 year Winai Promsri. It is believed that he had died after drinking the local ‘moonshine’ brew.
Chonburi Hospital told The Pattaya News that ‘cyanide’ might be have been part of the herbal alcohol cocktail mixed with toad blood. The liquid is currently being tested for confirmation of the ingredients. Three people ended up in a coma after drinking the brew and the seller remains on the run.
The director of the Bang Lamung Health Office Somphon Jittirueangkiet told The Pattaya News, “The Chonburi Excise Office is investigating over the ‘herbal’ alcohol stall.”
Since the incident many small stalls have been visited by police and forced to close down. Although many are technically illegal the selling of the cocktails has been tolerated and is reported to be common in small villages and rural areas.
The ‘cocktail’, known as yadong, is a Thai-style moonshine and often made with toads and other amphibians and animals. It is popular with rural locals for its potency and cheap price.
The man who was supposedly responsible for the sale and production of the concoction is still missing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri
PHOTOS: Dragon Rescue Foundation
A 23 year old driver died as a result of his vehicle colliding with a tree and catching fire in Mueang Chonburi this morning. Dragon Rescue Foundation was notified of the accident at 3:50am on the Wat Saman Road in Nong Kangkok, Chonburi, north of the Laem Chabang seaport.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the car which had collided with a coconut tree and was already on fire. It took rescue workers about 15 minutes to control the fire. Inside the vehicle they found the body of the driver, identified as 23 year old Pattaraphon Natee.
Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to access the wrecked car and recover his body. His remains were taken to a local hospital.
Police speculate that he might have fallen asleep at the wheel before colliding with the tree.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Bar dancers in Pattaya claim boss owes them 400,000 baht
PHOTO: “Each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht” – The Sun
Bar girls, employed as go-go dancers in a bar on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street, have filed a police report alleging their foreign boss has withheld 400,000 baht in unpaid wages. The Bangkok Post reports that around 30 girls allege they have not been paid since starting work on October 14, despite their employer saying they would be paid every 10 days.
The girls are being represented by a 29 year old woman known only as ‘Gift’, also a dancer at the Hidden A Go Go bar. It’s understood the girls’ first payment was due last Monday, but they never received the money and were then unable to contact their boss.
Ms Gift says each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht, making 400,000 baht in total overdue wages. The average daily minimum wage in Thailand is around 330 baht. The ‘bar girls’ would also receive tips on top of their wage.
“Everyone has worked hard. We must dance on high heels for 7-8 hours a day. We all need to send money to parents and children, pay room rents and cover our personal expenses.”
The Bangkok Post reports that police are processing the women’s complaint and have also advised them to file a complaint with the Labour Department.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Vets claims con-man employee stole more than 3 million baht
Lecturer from Bangkok uni sues social media user for defamation
Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya
Thailand’s internet economy to hit 50 billion dollars by 2025
Traffickers exploit vulnerable Vietnamese
Tourists warned about thieving monkeys in Khao Yai National Park
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged. Live theatre in BKK.
Songkhla business man claims he was forced to sign dodgy drug test
Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit
Russian 10 year old survives stings from box jellyfish on Koh Samui
Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani
Man arrested in central Thailand after Chiang Mai millionaire’s body found in fridge
Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
- Politics3 days ago
120 Future Forward members quit the party
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports NOT closing – Thai transport minister
- Environment3 days ago
Elephant chooses bad time for a lie down in Khao Yai national park
- Environment2 days ago
PM takes full responsibility for Phichit’s Chatree gold mine decision
- Patong2 hours ago
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok airport taxi drivers protest over ride-sharing apps