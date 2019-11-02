Thailand’s internet economy to hit 50 billion dollars by 2025 | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand’s internet economy to hit 50 billion dollars by 2025
Google and Singaporean investment firm Temasek launched a research program into the internet economies of Southeast Asia In 2016 and continue tracking economies in the region.
Their “E-Conomy SEA 2019” report shows that Southeast Asia’s internet economy reached 100 billion dollars for the first time this year, with 360 million people now linked to cyberspace – 100 million more than just four years ago.
But the region’s internet economy value still only accounts for just 3.7% of the GDP, which represents a huge opportunity for accelerated growth. The report predicts that by 2025, it will triple to 300 billion US dollars.
In Thailand, the internet economy hit 16 billion dollars in 2019, making it the second largest in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia. It’s grown at 29% annually and is expected to reach 50 billion dollars by 2025.
Online travel remains Thailand’s and most mature segment with $7.2 billion in gross value in 2019, growing 17%. E-commerce is the biggest and fastest growing segment in Southeast Asia with Thailand leading the pack at 54% growth since 2015, reaching 5 billion dollars in 2019 and expected to hit 18 billion by 2025.
Online media (advertising, gaming, subscriptions and music and video on demand) is also growing rapidly in Thailand, at 3 billion dollars in 2019, set to reach 7 billion by 2025. This is largely driven by high levels of engagement on social media and video platforms. Ride hailing (Uber, Grab and others) in Thailand reached 1.3 billion dollars in 2019, up 36% since 2015.
Opportunities are also spreading beyond big cities. Now, seven major metropolitan areas make up more than 50% of Southeast Asia’s internet economy, but account for just 15% of the total population. But by 2025, areas outside cities are expected to double growth as well, which means new jobs and opportunities plus greater demand for education and training.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Philippines lifts restriction on rice imports from Thailand
PHOTO: VietnamPlus
The Philippines has suspended a trial measure put in place to control imports of Thai rice following objections from Bangkok. The measure was initially put in place after the Philippine Department of Agriculture deemed existing regulations too lax.
Rice imports had been under the control of the country’s National Food Authority until the government took over and attempted to impose tougher restrictions.
The Nation reports that Keerati Rushchano, an inspector-general at the Commerce Ministry and Acting Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, says officials attended a meeting in the Philippines on October 24 with the aim of setting up a regional “economic development cluster”.
At the meeting, it was agreed that off-setting a drop in the price of rice with import restrictions would raise domestic inflation. Instead, the Philippines has agreed on subsidies for its farmers.
The Nation reports that in the first nine months of 2019, Thailand exported 543,344 tonnes of rice to the Philippines, a decrease of 61.65% year on year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Ministry considering third round of the Chim Shop Chai stimulus packages
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is praising the Chim Shop Chai (Eat Shop Spend) scheme and has told the Finance Ministry to consider launching a third round before the end of the year.
In a policy speech, he defended the scheme, saying it’s neither wasteful nor a populist policy, fending off accusations by critics. He insists the program has been successful in promoting domestic tourism, encouraging locals to travel and spend. He says it was never intended to benefit big business.
Somkid says he’d like the Finance Ministry to assess the results of the first and second rounds and consider launching a third round.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says he’ll need no more than a month to make adjustments to the scheme before seeking Cabinet approval. He says that without the program, Thailand’s growth might be less than the government’s 2.8% forecast – a forecast whittled down over the year from an earlier projection of 4.5% GDP growth in 2019.
Uttama says he’s told the Revenue Department to reassure businesses that the government won’t be auditing them or demanding higher taxes, and will add accident and health insurance for welfare card holders to improve the lives of low income earners.
The welfare card scheme costs taxpayers about 50 billion baht a year. To be eligible for the insurance, around 14.5 million card holders must re-register under the new regulations.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Second bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar opens
The second bridge connecting the Thai north-western province of Tak and Myanmar is now open.
The bridge crosses the Moei river in the Mae Sot district of Tak and is expected to give Thai exports a significant boost, up from the current 78 billion baht a year to 100 billion.
The second friendship bridge was opened by the Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Myanmar’s minister of construction, U Han Saw, in a ceremony held yesterday. As part of that ceremony, Thai PBS World reports that Mr Saksayam officially handed over the border road, along with an office building and office equipment, to Myanmar governance.
The second friendship bridge will be open to passenger vans, buses with more than 13 seats, as well as six-wheel and larger trucks, and will be open from 6.30am to 6.30pm everyday. The first bridge will be open to cars and smaller buses.
Mr Saksayam credits the first friendship bridge with easing travel between Mae Sot and Yangon, with around 230,000 vehicles crossing the border each year, as well as increasing trade between both countries to about 190 billion baht last year.
He added that a third bridge may be a possibility in the future if demand justifies it.
According to Thai PBS, border crossing fees are 50 baht for seven-seat four-wheel cars, 100 baht for mini buses with 7-12 seats, 150 baht for medium-sized buses with 13-24 seats, 200 baht for buses with more than 24 seats, 50 baht for four-wheel trucks, 250 baht for six wheelers, 350 baht for ten-wheel trucks and 500 baht for articulated lorries.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
