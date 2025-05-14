Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

A military colonel is facing an arrest warrant for allegedly running an online gambling network and hiding luxury vehicles in a military camp. Police seized assets worth 10 million baht and arrested six administrators.

Yesterday, May 13, the Provincial Police Region 7 in Nakhon Pathom, led by Police Major General Pongpan Wongmaneethej, conducted operations at three locations linked to the gambling network.

The raids targeted a house in Mueang district’s Bang Khaem subdistrict, another house in Sam Phran district’s Song Khanong subdistrict in Nakhon Pathom province, and an apartment on the 17th floor in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police confiscated several items valued over 10 million baht (US$300,200), including four computers, four laptops, five routers, 22 phones, one iPad, 17 bank account books, 12 ATM cards, four motorcycles, one pickup truck, a Ford Mustang, a 9mm Beretta gun, and 40 rounds of ammunition. Among those apprehended were seven suspects who worked as administrators, consisting of six men and one woman.

The investigation began when law enforcement received information from an informant about 30 year old Korakot and 24 year old Sasiiporn, who allegedly own the websites pananthai.com and play.surinam888.com, with servers located in Nakhon Pathom, reported KhaoSod.

Police gathered evidence and obtained arrest warrants, successfully apprehending six suspects. However, one suspect, Suphanat, reportedly a military colonel and co-owner, managed to evade capture. It is reported that he has hidden several luxury cars within a military base.

In similar news, a major crackdown on an online gambling ring in southern Isaan resulted in the arrest of 13 people, including the website’s owner and his wife, on May 5.

The operation involved more than 80 officers from Police Division 3, targeting 14 sites across Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Buri Ram, Nakhon Nayok, and Chon Buri provinces.

Those arrested included the website owner, individuals overseeing financial transactions, administrators, and gamblers. They now face charges related to running an online gambling operation, promoting gambling, money laundering, and conspiracy to launder money.