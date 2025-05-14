Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

Police uncover military ties to illicit gambling ring and luxury car stash

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
169 1 minute read
Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A military colonel is facing an arrest warrant for allegedly running an online gambling network and hiding luxury vehicles in a military camp. Police seized assets worth 10 million baht and arrested six administrators.

Yesterday, May 13, the Provincial Police Region 7 in Nakhon Pathom, led by Police Major General Pongpan Wongmaneethej, conducted operations at three locations linked to the gambling network.

The raids targeted a house in Mueang district’s Bang Khaem subdistrict, another house in Sam Phran district’s Song Khanong subdistrict in Nakhon Pathom province, and an apartment on the 17th floor in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police confiscated several items valued over 10 million baht (US$300,200), including four computers, four laptops, five routers, 22 phones, one iPad, 17 bank account books, 12 ATM cards, four motorcycles, one pickup truck, a Ford Mustang, a 9mm Beretta gun, and 40 rounds of ammunition. Among those apprehended were seven suspects who worked as administrators, consisting of six men and one woman.

Related Articles

The investigation began when law enforcement received information from an informant about 30 year old Korakot and 24 year old Sasiiporn, who allegedly own the websites pananthai.com and play.surinam888.com, with servers located in Nakhon Pathom, reported KhaoSod.

Police gathered evidence and obtained arrest warrants, successfully apprehending six suspects. However, one suspect, Suphanat, reportedly a military colonel and co-owner, managed to evade capture. It is reported that he has hidden several luxury cars within a military base.

Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

In similar news, a major crackdown on an online gambling ring in southern Isaan resulted in the arrest of 13 people, including the website’s owner and his wife, on May 5.

The operation involved more than 80 officers from Police Division 3, targeting 14 sites across Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Buri Ram, Nakhon Nayok, and Chon Buri provinces.

Those arrested included the website owner, individuals overseeing financial transactions, administrators, and gamblers. They now face charges related to running an online gambling operation, promoting gambling, money laundering, and conspiracy to launder money.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

8 minutes ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

24 minutes ago
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash Business News

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

37 minutes ago
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans Thailand News

New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

45 minutes ago
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother &#8216;gone with the wind&#8217; Thailand News

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

56 minutes ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved Thailand News

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

1 hour ago
Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle Business News

Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle

1 hour ago
Man arrested for father&#8217;s murder, body found in septic tank Crime News

Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank

2 hours ago
Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war Business News

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

2 hours ago
Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection Phuket News

Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection

2 hours ago
Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice Pattaya News

Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

2 hours ago
Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

2 hours ago
Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges Bangkok News

Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges

3 hours ago
Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists &#8216;animals&#8217; in foul-mouthed tirade Pattaya News

Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists ‘animals’ in foul-mouthed tirade

3 hours ago
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People&#8217;s Party Thailand News

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

3 hours ago
Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video) Thailand News

Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video)

3 hours ago
Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest Crime News

Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece Crime News

Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

5 hours ago
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht Pattaya News

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

5 hours ago
Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine Crime News

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex Thailand News

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video) Road deaths

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

6 hours ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach Phuket News

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter Thailand News

Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
169 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

1 day ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

1 day ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x