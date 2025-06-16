Major drug bust in Phayao: 470 kg of meth seized

A significant drug smuggling operation in Phayao has been intercepted, resulting in the arrest of two men and a woman involved in the transportation of 470 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine. Police seek more suspects in connection to this operation.

Yesterday, June 15, Police Lieutenant General Krithapol Yisakhon, Police Region 5 Commissioner, received intelligence about a large drug shipment being transported into Mueang district, Phayao province, using a white Toyota Fortuner.

In response, Police Colonel Thawatchawong Chookitkoon, from the 5th Region Crime Suppression Division, led a team to pursue the suspicious vehicle as it passed through the Mae Suk intersection in Sri Toi subdistrict, Mae Chai district, Phayao province.

A search led to the arrest of 36 year old driver, Chayanan Yapiang, from Mae Rai subdistrict, Mae Chan district, Chiang Rai province, and 24 year old passenger, Jitsupa Panpuempoolkoon, from Wiang Pang Kham subdistrict, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province. The police seized a white Suzuki Dreza with license plate number ขต 2145 Chiang Rai.

Further investigations led to the capture of 42 year old Arun Thamoi from Lai Hin subdistrict, Ko Kha district, Lampang province. He was found with the drugs at a tractor parking area and field in Ban Huai Bong, Mae Pum subdistrict, Mueang Phayao district.

The haul, packed in tea bags, comprised 15 large bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing approximately 470 kilogrammes. The white Toyota Fortuner, license plate number กย 1192 Chiang Rai, used for transporting the drugs, was also seized.

During initial questioning, the suspects confessed to being paid to transport the drugs from the border toward the country’s interior, though they claimed not to know the final destination, reported KhaoSod.

The detainees, along with the seized evidence, were taken to Mueang Phayao Police Station for further questioning and documentation. Efforts continue to identify and arrest additional accomplices.