Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

Vehicles were crushed when a building toppled, sending cement everywhere. No one was hurt in the accident.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
96 1 minute read
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Panic erupted in Chon Buri today as part of a factory building came crashing down without warning, flattening vehicles and sending workers fleeing in terror.

The collapse shook Amata City Industrial Estate Phase 10 in Phan Thong district, leaving behind a mangled mess of metal, dust, and debris.

The incident occurred today, May 16, in the heart of one of Thailand’s busiest industrial zones. Eyewitnesses described a deafening noise as the building’s structure gave way, sending steel and concrete plummeting onto several cars parked below.

“It was like an explosion—just one huge crash and then chaos,” said one shaken worker who witnessed the collapse.

Related Articles

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror | News by Thaiger

Despite the destruction, police confirmed that there were no reported injuries or fatalities. Several vehicles, however, were severely damaged, with photos from the scene showing crumpled car roofs and twisted steel beams piled across the parking area.

Emergency responders rushed to the site and quickly cordoned off the area to prevent further risk. Teams are now working around the clock to investigate the cause of the collapse and ensure the structural integrity of the remaining building.

As news of the incident spread, concerns grew over construction standards and safety protocols at the industrial estate, which houses numerous factories and employs thousands of workers.

“The cause of the collapse is still under investigation,” a spokesperson for the emergency response team stated. “Our priority is ensuring the safety of everyone on site and determining if there’s further risk.”

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror | News by Thaiger

Engineers and structural experts have been brought in to assess the damage and examine whether poor construction, substandard materials, or ongoing renovations could have triggered the partial collapse, The Nation reported.

Local authorities urged businesses in the area to review their safety procedures while the investigation is underway.

While the scene now lies silent, the dramatic incident has sparked serious questions about safety oversight in Thailand’s rapidly expanding industrial zones. With thousands working in these facilities daily, many are demanding greater accountability before tragedy strikes.

Latest Thailand News
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal Bangkok News

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

33 seconds ago
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror Pattaya News

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

26 minutes ago
31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering Thailand News

31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering

47 minutes ago
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist Phuket News

Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

50 minutes ago
North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown Pattaya News

North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

1 hour ago
Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism Thailand News

Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

2 hours ago
Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict Thailand News

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

2 hours ago
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong Phuket News

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

2 hours ago
Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive Pattaya News

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

4 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest Thailand News

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

4 hours ago
Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs Business News

Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs

4 hours ago
Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal Pattaya News

Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

4 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

4 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery Thailand News

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

5 hours ago
Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns Bangkok News

Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

5 hours ago
Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students Thailand News

Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students

5 hours ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown Phuket News

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

5 hours ago
Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding Thailand News

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

6 hours ago
TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration Finance

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

8 hours ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind Thailand News

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

22 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple

23 hours ago
Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand Crime News

Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

23 hours ago
Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand Crime News

Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand

23 hours ago
Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims Crime News

Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow Business News

Thailand’s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Fire at Bangkok factory causes toxic air pollution and evacuation

Fire at Bangkok factory causes toxic air pollution and evacuation

3 days ago
Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya

Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya

3 days ago
Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

5 days ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins

Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x