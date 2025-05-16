Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

Panic erupted in Chon Buri today as part of a factory building came crashing down without warning, flattening vehicles and sending workers fleeing in terror.

The collapse shook Amata City Industrial Estate Phase 10 in Phan Thong district, leaving behind a mangled mess of metal, dust, and debris.

The incident occurred today, May 16, in the heart of one of Thailand’s busiest industrial zones. Eyewitnesses described a deafening noise as the building’s structure gave way, sending steel and concrete plummeting onto several cars parked below.

“It was like an explosion—just one huge crash and then chaos,” said one shaken worker who witnessed the collapse.

Despite the destruction, police confirmed that there were no reported injuries or fatalities. Several vehicles, however, were severely damaged, with photos from the scene showing crumpled car roofs and twisted steel beams piled across the parking area.

Emergency responders rushed to the site and quickly cordoned off the area to prevent further risk. Teams are now working around the clock to investigate the cause of the collapse and ensure the structural integrity of the remaining building.

As news of the incident spread, concerns grew over construction standards and safety protocols at the industrial estate, which houses numerous factories and employs thousands of workers.

“The cause of the collapse is still under investigation,” a spokesperson for the emergency response team stated. “Our priority is ensuring the safety of everyone on site and determining if there’s further risk.”

Engineers and structural experts have been brought in to assess the damage and examine whether poor construction, substandard materials, or ongoing renovations could have triggered the partial collapse, The Nation reported.

Local authorities urged businesses in the area to review their safety procedures while the investigation is underway.

While the scene now lies silent, the dramatic incident has sparked serious questions about safety oversight in Thailand’s rapidly expanding industrial zones. With thousands working in these facilities daily, many are demanding greater accountability before tragedy strikes.