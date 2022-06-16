Completion of Pattaya’s Walking Street postponed again

Pattaya City authorities are kicking the can down the road again.

After Pattaya city officials announced last month that construction of the city’s famous Walking Street would finish in August, they now say it will be completed in September (presumably September 2022). The contractor, DD Infrastructure Company, informed Pattaya’s city council chairman that the postponing is due to the delay by Pattaya City and the Electric Generating Authorities of Thailand in transferring the area to them.

Last week, business operators on the street complained of the unfinished road work at a meeting. The president of the Pattaya Walking Street Business Association, Narit Petcharat, said tourists had complained about the unfinished road and sidewalks, and added that the street lights were insufficient.

In January, Pattaya officials, led by the former city mayor, Sontaya Klunpluem, announced that 80% of the renovation of Pattaya Walking Street had already been completed. The mayor revealed electric and communication wires had been buried underground, the street refurbished, footpaths painted, drainage improved, and a retractable roof installed allowing visitors to enjoy the street both day and night.

But after Pattaya City Council Chairman Bunlue Kullavanich inspected the Walking Street resurfacing project yesterday (Wednesday), and said the project was 27% complete. Apparently, one more month is a long enough time to complete the other 73% of construction. So, according to announcements out of Pattaya City municipality this year, the works along Walking Street are either 80% finished, or 27% complete. Either way, tourists, business stakeholders and locals are complaining about the mess along the famous Pattaya walking street.

The construction on Walking Street is part of Pattaya officials’ plans to make the street more beautiful, orderly, and family friendly. The project aims to clean up the redlight district street and draw in tourists of “all ages”, according to former mayor Sontaya.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News