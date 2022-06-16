Pattaya
Completion of Pattaya’s Walking Street postponed again
Pattaya City authorities are kicking the can down the road again.
After Pattaya city officials announced last month that construction of the city’s famous Walking Street would finish in August, they now say it will be completed in September (presumably September 2022). The contractor, DD Infrastructure Company, informed Pattaya’s city council chairman that the postponing is due to the delay by Pattaya City and the Electric Generating Authorities of Thailand in transferring the area to them.
Last week, business operators on the street complained of the unfinished road work at a meeting. The president of the Pattaya Walking Street Business Association, Narit Petcharat, said tourists had complained about the unfinished road and sidewalks, and added that the street lights were insufficient.
In January, Pattaya officials, led by the former city mayor, Sontaya Klunpluem, announced that 80% of the renovation of Pattaya Walking Street had already been completed. The mayor revealed electric and communication wires had been buried underground, the street refurbished, footpaths painted, drainage improved, and a retractable roof installed allowing visitors to enjoy the street both day and night.
But after Pattaya City Council Chairman Bunlue Kullavanich inspected the Walking Street resurfacing project yesterday (Wednesday), and said the project was 27% complete. Apparently, one more month is a long enough time to complete the other 73% of construction. So, according to announcements out of Pattaya City municipality this year, the works along Walking Street are either 80% finished, or 27% complete. Either way, tourists, business stakeholders and locals are complaining about the mess along the famous Pattaya walking street.
The construction on Walking Street is part of Pattaya officials’ plans to make the street more beautiful, orderly, and family friendly. The project aims to clean up the redlight district street and draw in tourists of “all ages”, according to former mayor Sontaya.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Muslim groups discuss legislation contrary to religious beliefs
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Sea turtle lays 60 eggs at Phang Nga beach
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Completion of Pattaya’s Walking Street postponed again
Chinese man swindled out of a million baht climbs 20 metre tsunami tower in Pattaya
Real estate market to experience inflation price hikes
Democrat MP gives blessing for party-goers to get high
Russian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Upper Thailand warned to be extra cautious on floods next week
10 ways to know if you should sell your condo in Thailand
Luxury house in US belongs to my son, says Bangkok governor
Former Bangkok police inspector gets 20 years for murdering girlfriend in 2020
Thailand’s Parliament passes Marriage Equality Bill
New draft law will allow ex-cons to expunge criminal records
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
China-Laos-Thailand railway already ‘exceeded expectations’
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Pink pineapple is illegal in Thailand, smugglers face jail time
Cop gets 50 years for taking bribes from Thai massage parlour
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Chinese-British national charged with trafficking illegal drugs
Thailand’s new cannabis laws, yes, but no, but yes…
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of2 days ago
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
- Best Bites2 days ago
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
- Best of3 days ago
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
- Road deaths3 days ago
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
- Lifestyle1 day ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Economy1 day ago
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
- Hot Property2 days ago
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
- Crime1 day ago
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
Recent comments: