Chinese man swindled out of a million baht climbs 20 metre tsunami tower in Pattaya

A Chinese man suffered a mental breakdown and climbed a 20 metre tsunami warning tower in Pattaya after being swindled out of a million baht.

The 51 year old man, named Qin, climbed the warning tower, located on Jomtien Beach near Jomtien Night Market, because he was scared after being threatened by men with whom he’d conducted a business deal.

Officers from Mueng Pattaya Police Station, and officials from a local rescue team, Sawang Borriboon Dhamasatharn, spent more than 3 unsuccessful hours trying to convince him to come down.

The Chinese man was eventually persuaded to climb down after an interpreter managed to calm him down.

Qin revealed to the interpreter that he had been cheated out of more than 1 million baht by a group of powerful Thai people.

The Superintendent of Mueng Pattaya Police Station, Kunlachart Kunlachai, says he has acknowledged the Chinese man’s complaint and sent the case to the Office of the Attorney General, where it is under court process.

Kunlachart added he is pleased the Chinese man is safe and officers have been assigned to take care of him.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 3