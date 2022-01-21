Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages

Renovations to Pattaya’s famous Walking Street are about 80% complete, according to the city mayor Sontaya Khunpluem. The project aims to clean up the redlight district street and draw in tourists of all ages… yes, he said all ages.

The mayor told Thai media that overhead electric and communication wires have been moved to the underground to make the street appear more beautiful and orderly. The business owners and artists will be invited to paint and design the footpath and road in the Walking Street area to offer an iconic look. The street was often waterlogged during the rainy season, so drainage pipes are now being improved.

Pattaya officials want to draw in visitors to the street both day and night. Officials are now in the design process for a retractable roof that would cover the street, allowing people to visit the street anytime of the day as well as during the rainy season. The construction is expected to start in 2023.

Sontaya also added that a rumour about tearing down the street is not true, it is under construction and renovation. The business owners on Pattaya Walking Street are assured that their businesses will be recovered after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the mayor says.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News