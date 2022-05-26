Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August

After Pattaya’s famous Walking Street welcomed back visitors last month for the first time since Covid-19 broke out, the city’s officials have put in a big budget to give the street a ‘makeover‘. Pattaya city officials announced yesterday that the city has now spent 13 million baht on road repairs for the street, and these repairs are expected to be finished in August.

The project’s contractor, D.D. Infrastructure, said that it has already made a lot of progress, and expects to finish the repairs by mid-August, or 150 days within the allotted funding of 13,249,000 baht. Pattaya’s authorities plan to transform the pavement to attract international visitors, now that many of Thailand’s travel restrictions have eased.

Yesterday, local media said that electric wires on walking street were moved underground, leaving several construction materials on the street. This reportedly inconvenienced many locals and tourists alike.

Earlier this month, Pattaya police paid a visit the street in a media stunt to declare the street is now ready, and safe, for visitors to return. They set up checkpoints and urged security guards in ‘bars’ and shops to monitor “inappropriate incidents” and immediately report them to the police.

Last month, the head of the local tourist police, Pitchaya Khewplueng, together with other authorities, visited the popular walking street to invite the media and report that the famous Pattaya street was again ready for visitors. Police asked security guards to keep their eyes on crime and take care of visitors’ safety and security.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News