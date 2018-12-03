Koh Phi Phi has to address critical water problems | The Thaiger

Krabi
Koh Phi Phi has to address critical water problems
Special Report by Pratch Rujivanarom – PHOTOS: Sitang Pilailar
The administrative authority of the Phi Phi Islands has once again called for help from the central government and state agencies to help address the chronic house and drinking water issues.
It has called for a coordinated effort to tackle a range of problems before the world-famous island paradise finds it tourism lifeline severely damaged.
The drinking-water problem on Koh Phi Phi Don in Krabi is not new but has been described as worsening and getting desperate. The problem has been studied by a research team from Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Engineering, which confirms that the renowned Andaman Sea island is suffering a severe shortage of clean freshwater.
The team found that the freshwater sources on the small island are insufficient for the growing number of visitors. The tap water has become contaminated with wastewater originating from tourism businesses unable to cope with the large volume of arrivals.
Though most of the Koh Phi Phi group is a protected marine reserve, part of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, including large areas of Phi Phi Don, the largest island in the archipelago, are outside the park in the jurisdiction of the Tambon Ao Nang Administrative Organisation.
The large number of visitors pouring onto the island every high season has resulted in overpopulation, pollution and a shortage of freshwater.
Sitang Pilailar, the lead Kasetsart University researcher for the water study, said that despite its wet climate – more than 2,000 millimetres of precipitation annually – the island has only two significant water-storage facilities, leaving it at a high risk of freshwater shortages.
“During the driest period of the year – from November to April – the island is packed with tourists, causing water demand to rise sharply, and meanwhile there’s no rain to refill the two freshwater ponds that are the only sources for piped water on the island,” Sitang said.
Due to the limited freshwater, she said, piped water is priced high, so some business operators instead use groundwater from shallow wells. But pumping out too much groundwater to supply rising demand can have severe long-term side effects on the underground supply, she warned. Lowering the groundwater level could allow saltwater in, rendering the freshwater undrinkable.
More immediately, her study found that the groundwater is currently unsafe for consumption and a threat to health. Harmful pathogens and heavy metals originating from water pollution offshore have contaminated it.
“Even though the island has a relatively efficient wastewater-treatment facility, wastewater is being generated far beyond the system’s capacity. The excess wastewater is being flushed directly to the sea and then gets absorbed into the groundwater,” Sitang said.
The findings do not surprise Phankam Kittithonkul, chief of administrative organisation. Phi Phi Don has been faced with major environmental issues for quite a long time, he said, and residents are unable to tackle them on their own.
“We’ve been trying our best to mitigate these problems by setting out projects to protect and clean the environment, but many issues are just too big for us to solve alone,” Phankam said.
For example, he said, in order to upgrade the wastewater-treatment facilities while also maintaining other infrastructure needed for tourism, the organisation would have to spend far more than the 170 million baht budget allocated to it each year.
“The allocation is calculated based on the resident population, but the reality is that a tourist zone like the Phi Phi Islands has very few officially documented citizens. The islands are overcrowded by visitors and workers from other areas, so we need a bigger budget from the central government and help from other agencies.”
Phankam said the administrative organisation also faced difficulties when dealing with state agencies, which he accused of either paying scant attention to the problems presented or providing insufficient assistance. Some agencies openly hampered local efforts, he said.
“We would like to again ask for the attention and help of the central government, and we also want the related agencies to work with us on improving the environment and quality of life for all people on Phi Phi Island,” said Phankam.
“We need to be able to maintain our beloved islands as one of the world’s most beautiful island retreats.”
From her perspective as an academic researcher, Sitang recommended that business operators install their own water-storage facilities that collect rainwater and wastewater-treatment systems that reuse wastewater. Those would go a long way towards a sustainable solution, she said.
She also suggested that the number of visitors be capped at the “carrying capacity” of the area – 12,000 to 27,000 people per day – to solve the overcrowding issue.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Female tourist injured by speedboat propellor at Koh Phi Phi
A Chinese woman has been severely injured and rushed to hospital after being hit by a speedboat propeller while swimming at Koh Phi Phi in Krabi Province this morning.
Police say the woman suffered cuts to her back and thighs before being rushed to the Koh Phi Phi Hospital and then later transferred to Phuket Vachira hospital by boat.
Police said the 39 year old woman ‘Jung Xiadun’ (not official spelling), was visiting the island along with 19 other Chinese tourists and a Chinese tour guide, ‘Jung Ming Guang’ (not official spelling).
They were in a speedboat driven by 26 year old Chatchai Khacharoen, who was accompanied by a crew, 26 year old Yingyong Kongkwamsuk.
The guide, Chatchai and Yingyong were taken to Kop Phi Phi police station for questioning. Chatchai told police that while he was parking the boat, the woman jumped into the sea before the boat completely stopped.
Chatchai said he did not see the woman at the back of his boat when he reversing the boat to stop.
The guide, Chatchai and Yingyong have been charged with neglect causing injury.
Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.
STORY: The Nation
Singapore businessman’s Porsche hits Krabi Police officer
A Singaporean businessman, driving a luxury sports car, has hit Krabi police at a checkpoint yesterday in Krabi.
The Krabi City Police were conducting a scheduled checkpoint at about noon yesterday on Petkasem Road in Krabi City.
The Porsche was driven by 65 year old Simon Ong Chin Sim, a Singaporean businessman, His vehicle struck traffic police Sen Sgt Maj Suriya Chumduang. The officer was taken to Krabi Hospital while Mr Sim was taken to Krabi City Police Station.
Police checked and clocked Mr Sim’s car was travelling at 200 km/hr, along with another five Porsche cars heading to Krabi City. Mr Sim was the third car in the group. He tried to brake and avoid the collision when the car in front of him tried to stop. His car spun around and hit the police officer.
At this stage he has been charged with reckless driving causing injury.
Black-tip reef sharks frequenting Koh Phi-Phi beaches
A school of black-tip reef sharks has been sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of Phi-Phi islands, causing more excitement among conservationists,
Thai PBS says that even Dr Thorn Thamrongnavasawat, a well-known marine scientist attached to the fishery faculty of Kasetsart University, admitted he was astonished by the sightings of the sharks.
“Believe it or not this is Thai sea and the Phi-Phi island. Four years ago, there was no hope. Look, today at Phi-Phi, there are sharks swimming in knee-deep water along the coral reefs around the national park, not just at Maya Bay,” wrote Dr Thorn in his post on the social media together with a clip showing the sharks swimming.
The clip has attracted a stream of praises from netizens for the tireless effort of park officials to restore the environment of Phi-Phi islands and the nearby Maya Bay where black-tip reef sharks were also sighted.
(The article then goes on to say that ALL Phi Phi island beaches are currently closed, which is incorrect. Maya Bay and its beach has ongoing restricted access, but all other Phi Phi beaches and bays remain open for tourists.)
SOURCE: Thai PBS
MAYA BAYBlacktip reef sharks were spotted at the recovering Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley today. This morning official at the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park reported that many Blacktip reef sharks were discovered swimming just off the beach in Maya Bay. They said it was a good sign of the improving biological system.VIDEO: DNP/Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Tuesday, October 16, 2018
