Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya

Officers found the suspect with 951k baht in cash

Ryan Turner24 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Chinese scam suspect caught red-handed at ATM in Pattaya
Photo via Pattaya Mail

A 29 year old Chinese man, suspected of being part of a major transnational call centre scam, was arrested outside a 7-Eleven in Pattaya yesterday, June 15, while withdrawing almost a million baht from an ATM.

Officers from the Pattaya City Police Station and the Chon Buri Transnational Crime Suppression Unit apprehended the man, identified as Zhu Jiagen, while he was withdrawing money. He was carrying 951,000 baht in cash, all in one-thousand-baht notes. Police also seized bank deposit slips and a white Nissan Teana with Bangkok plates.

Zhu was wanted under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on serious charges including involvement in a secret criminal organisation, public fraud, inputting false data into a computer system, and money laundering.

Police had been monitoring Zhu for several days after learning he had taken refuge near Bang Lamung temple in Pattaya. Surveillance teams moved in after confirming his identity and suspicious financial activities.

Police say the arrest is part of Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on transnational crime syndicates that target Thai citizens through call centre operations. The investigation is ongoing as officials continue to pursue members of the wider scam network.

Zhu is being held in police custody and will face prosecution under Thai law, as reported by Pattaya Mail.

Image of an ATM in Thailand | Photo via Suwinai Sukanant

In similar news, Thai Tourist Police apprehended a Chinese man accused of fraud amounting to over 50 million baht.

The directive was aimed at a crackdown on crime concerning firearms and those with outstanding warrants, spanning from March 21 to 31, aligning with the national police policy and addressing other related crimes impacting the tourism industry.

In other news, a Thai police task force recently dismantled a major call centre scam operation on June 11, run by 27 Vietnamese nationals operating out of luxury villas on the outskirts of Bangkok. The gang lured victims across Thailand through romance scams, swindling tens of millions of baht.

Ryan Turner24 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
