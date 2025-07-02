Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home

Luxury home raid uncovers cross-border fraud operation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
216 1 minute read
Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home
Picture courtesy of Panumet Tanraksa

In Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district, police apprehended 15 Chinese nationals implicated in a call centre scam. The operation took place in a luxury house in tambon Ban Waen, where Provincial Region 5 police searched yesterday, July 1.

Following a tip-off, police discovered that the property was purchased by Chinese people through Thai nominees and was being used as a headquarters for online scams aimed at Chinese citizens. Police Lieutenant General Kritthapol Yeesakhon, chief of Region 5, disclosed this information yesterday, July 1.

During the raid, officers detained 15 Chinese nationals and two Myanmar employees suspected of being part of the scam network. They seized 10 computers, 26 mobile phones, and various other pieces of equipment associated with the fraudulent activities.

Investigations revealed that the scam network had expanded by acquiring or leasing properties in housing estates, hotels, and condominium buildings across northern Thailand.

These locations were used to establish telecommunications systems to entice Chinese nationals living overseas into online gambling or casinos operating in neighbouring countries. Thailand served as a key hub for coordinating these operations through social media and other telecom platforms.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol announced plans to broaden the investigation as part of a stringent crackdown on Chinese grey businesses in the upper northern region of the country, reported Bangkok Post.

Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Panumet Tanraksa

In similar news, Thai and Australian officials collaborated to dismantle a call centre scam operation in Samut Prakan province, just outside Bangkok, leading to the arrest of 13 people from Australia, the UK, Canada, and South Africa on June 16.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) initiated the joint operation with Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau following reports that over 14,000 Australians had been defrauded.

The suspects allegedly deceived victims into investing in bogus bonds, promising annual returns between 7% and 10%. They claimed profits would be paid out after one to three years, but no payments were ever made.

Latest Thailand News
Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi Krabi News

Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi

9 minutes ago
Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala&#8217;s Betong South Thailand News

Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala’s Betong

18 minutes ago
4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest Thailand News

4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest

31 minutes ago
Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam Crime News

Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam

41 minutes ago
Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui

56 minutes ago
Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video) Phuket News

Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video)

1 hour ago
Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust Crime News

Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust

1 hour ago
Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht

1 hour ago
Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home Chiang Mai News

Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home

2 hours ago
Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand Thailand News

Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani Road deaths

Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot

2 hours ago
Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on &#8216;brand-new&#8217; shaver Thailand News

Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on ‘brand-new’ shaver

2 hours ago
Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room Phuket News

Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room

3 hours ago
Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips Crime News

Thai teenager arrested for blackmailing girlfriend with explicit clips

3 hours ago
Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals Thailand News

Lights out in Bang Tao: Friday blackout warning for Phuket locals

3 hours ago
PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK&#8217;s Lisa for epic teaser (video) Thailand News

PlayStation teams up with BLACKPINK’s Lisa for epic teaser (video)

4 hours ago
Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors Phuket News

Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors

5 hours ago
Bangkok abbot&#8217;s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft Bangkok News

Bangkok abbot’s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft

5 hours ago
Missing woman&#8217;s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal Thailand News

Missing woman’s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal

5 hours ago
Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for &#8216;You Fight, We Help&#8217; debt relief Business News

Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for ‘You Fight, We Help’ debt relief

5 hours ago
Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years Thailand News

Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years

5 hours ago
Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute Pattaya News

Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute

5 hours ago
Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme Business News

Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme

5 hours ago
Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour Thailand News

Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
216 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x