Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home

In Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district, police apprehended 15 Chinese nationals implicated in a call centre scam. The operation took place in a luxury house in tambon Ban Waen, where Provincial Region 5 police searched yesterday, July 1.

Following a tip-off, police discovered that the property was purchased by Chinese people through Thai nominees and was being used as a headquarters for online scams aimed at Chinese citizens. Police Lieutenant General Kritthapol Yeesakhon, chief of Region 5, disclosed this information yesterday, July 1.

During the raid, officers detained 15 Chinese nationals and two Myanmar employees suspected of being part of the scam network. They seized 10 computers, 26 mobile phones, and various other pieces of equipment associated with the fraudulent activities.

Investigations revealed that the scam network had expanded by acquiring or leasing properties in housing estates, hotels, and condominium buildings across northern Thailand.

These locations were used to establish telecommunications systems to entice Chinese nationals living overseas into online gambling or casinos operating in neighbouring countries. Thailand served as a key hub for coordinating these operations through social media and other telecom platforms.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol announced plans to broaden the investigation as part of a stringent crackdown on Chinese grey businesses in the upper northern region of the country, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Thai and Australian officials collaborated to dismantle a call centre scam operation in Samut Prakan province, just outside Bangkok, leading to the arrest of 13 people from Australia, the UK, Canada, and South Africa on June 16.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) initiated the joint operation with Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau following reports that over 14,000 Australians had been defrauded.

The suspects allegedly deceived victims into investing in bogus bonds, promising annual returns between 7% and 10%. They claimed profits would be paid out after one to three years, but no payments were ever made.