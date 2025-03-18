Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin57 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
103 1 minute read
Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

A Thai woman captured a monk riding a motorcycle with a snake draped over his shoulder on a Pattaya road. The video has since exploded on social media, instantly going viral.

The 40 year old woman, Bang-on Chom-ngam, witnessed the alleged monk’s reckless riding and recorded a video of him, sharing it with local media outlets. She hoped to verify whether the man was a monk or simply dressed like one.

In the video, the alleged monk is seen wearing a purple helmet and riding a red motorcycle, which was decorated with real flowers. The flowers obstructed other motorists’ view of his registration plate and rear light.

The alleged monk was riding at high speed and switching between the left and middle lanes of the road. At times, he stood and lay down on the motorcycle while riding. What shocked Bang-on even more was a large white and gold snake hanging from the rider’s right shoulder.

Related Articles

Bang-on told local media that she made a turn to continue her journey home and separated from the alleged monk, so she did not know whether he was heading to a temple or his home.

Thai alleged monk rides motorcycle at a high speed with snake
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

Bang-on stated that relevant government officials should summon the man for questioning, regardless of whether he was a monk or not, because his driving behaviour posed a danger to other motorists.

The Chon Buri News, reported that local police officers are reviewing security camera footage in a bid to track down the alleged monk. They have not yet made any announcements regarding the development of their investigation.

Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

In a related story, a Thai monk was arrested in the central province of Ayutthaya after a fatal hit-and-run. Security camera footage showed him hitting a motorcyclist but failing to stop and check on the victim.

The monk insisted on his innocence and managed to evade charges after five minutes of questioning. It is unclear whether the police pursued charges against him.

Thai monk rides motorcycle dangerously with snake on sholder
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

According to the rules for Buddhist monks in Thailand, they must refrain from driving or riding vehicles unless there is a necessary reason. The punishment for those who break the rules is determined by the monk council in each area.

Latest Thailand News
Branching out: Bangkok governor vows to plant over a million trees Bangkok News

Branching out: Bangkok governor vows to plant over a million trees

11 minutes ago
Neighbour attacks Buriram couple with machete over noise Thailand News

Neighbour attacks Buriram couple with machete over noise

25 minutes ago
Illegal kratom and cigarette ring busted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Illegal kratom and cigarette ring busted in Bangkok

33 minutes ago
School rejects &#8216;slum&#8217; label for Phuket Myanmar community (video) Phuket News

School rejects ‘slum’ label for Phuket Myanmar community (video)

41 minutes ago
Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake Pattaya News

Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake

57 minutes ago
Behind the cue: Rayong ‘snooker club’ gambles with the law Thailand News

Behind the cue: Rayong ‘snooker club’ gambles with the law

1 hour ago
Udder chaos: Family car ploughs into herd on Buriram road Road deaths

Udder chaos: Family car ploughs into herd on Buriram road

1 hour ago
Thai call scam losses fall by 200 million baht after power cuts Thailand News

Thai call scam losses fall by 200 million baht after power cuts

2 hours ago
Broken jaw blunder: Botched surgery leaves Thai man unable to eat Thailand News

Broken jaw blunder: Botched surgery leaves Thai man unable to eat

2 hours ago
Woman kicks husband unconscious in domestic dispute in Trat Crime News

Woman kicks husband unconscious in domestic dispute in Trat

2 hours ago
YouTuber exposes Phuket’s shocking slum conditions (video) Phuket News

YouTuber exposes Phuket’s shocking slum conditions (video)

2 hours ago
Bangkok bus driver fined 2,000 baht after blind passenger falls (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok bus driver fined 2,000 baht after blind passenger falls (video)

2 hours ago
Fatal shooting mars Udon Thani village festival amid youth clash Crime News

Fatal shooting mars Udon Thani village festival amid youth clash

3 hours ago
Landslide at pipe installation site claims 2 lives in South Thailand Thailand News

Landslide at pipe installation site claims 2 lives in South Thailand

4 hours ago
Jet fuel spill in Khon Kaen prompts emergency response Road deaths

Jet fuel spill in Khon Kaen prompts emergency response

4 hours ago
Vape and escape: Pattaya police snuff out illicit puff trade Pattaya News

Vape and escape: Pattaya police snuff out illicit puff trade

4 hours ago
Truck driver shot in Chon Buri road rage incident Crime News

Truck driver shot in Chon Buri road rage incident

4 hours ago
British pedophile&#8217;s 27-year run in Thailand ends (video) Phuket News

British pedophile’s 27-year run in Thailand ends (video)

4 hours ago
Assumption University addresses Myanmar student&#8217;s death Bangkok News

Assumption University addresses Myanmar student’s death

4 hours ago
Breath of trouble: Drunk Thai asthmatic attacks hospital staff Thailand News

Breath of trouble: Drunk Thai asthmatic attacks hospital staff

5 hours ago
Severe hailstorm in Ratchaburi damages homes and crops Thailand News

Severe hailstorm in Ratchaburi damages homes and crops

5 hours ago
Thailand considers raising pension age to 65, SSO clarifies Bangkok News

Thailand considers raising pension age to 65, SSO clarifies

5 hours ago
Iranian tasered after trying to stab Phuket hotel workers with syringe Phuket News

Iranian tasered after trying to stab Phuket hotel workers with syringe

5 hours ago
British man&#8217;s sun-soaked dream escape turns tragic in Thailand Phuket News

British man’s sun-soaked dream escape turns tragic in Thailand

6 hours ago
Thailand halves visa-free stay to curb illegal business activities Thailand News

Thailand halves visa-free stay to curb illegal business activities

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin57 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
103 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Illegal kratom and cigarette ring busted in Bangkok

Illegal kratom and cigarette ring busted in Bangkok

33 minutes ago
School rejects &#8216;slum&#8217; label for Phuket Myanmar community (video)

School rejects ‘slum’ label for Phuket Myanmar community (video)

41 minutes ago
Behind the cue: Rayong ‘snooker club’ gambles with the law

Behind the cue: Rayong ‘snooker club’ gambles with the law

1 hour ago
Udder chaos: Family car ploughs into herd on Buriram road

Udder chaos: Family car ploughs into herd on Buriram road

1 hour ago