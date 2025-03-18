Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake

A Thai woman captured a monk riding a motorcycle with a snake draped over his shoulder on a Pattaya road. The video has since exploded on social media, instantly going viral.

The 40 year old woman, Bang-on Chom-ngam, witnessed the alleged monk’s reckless riding and recorded a video of him, sharing it with local media outlets. She hoped to verify whether the man was a monk or simply dressed like one.

In the video, the alleged monk is seen wearing a purple helmet and riding a red motorcycle, which was decorated with real flowers. The flowers obstructed other motorists’ view of his registration plate and rear light.

The alleged monk was riding at high speed and switching between the left and middle lanes of the road. At times, he stood and lay down on the motorcycle while riding. What shocked Bang-on even more was a large white and gold snake hanging from the rider’s right shoulder.

Bang-on told local media that she made a turn to continue her journey home and separated from the alleged monk, so she did not know whether he was heading to a temple or his home.

Bang-on stated that relevant government officials should summon the man for questioning, regardless of whether he was a monk or not, because his driving behaviour posed a danger to other motorists.

The Chon Buri News, reported that local police officers are reviewing security camera footage in a bid to track down the alleged monk. They have not yet made any announcements regarding the development of their investigation.

In a related story, a Thai monk was arrested in the central province of Ayutthaya after a fatal hit-and-run. Security camera footage showed him hitting a motorcyclist but failing to stop and check on the victim.

The monk insisted on his innocence and managed to evade charges after five minutes of questioning. It is unclear whether the police pursued charges against him.

According to the rules for Buddhist monks in Thailand, they must refrain from driving or riding vehicles unless there is a necessary reason. The punishment for those who break the rules is determined by the monk council in each area.