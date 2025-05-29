Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues

Examination results raise alarm on hidden dangers facing marine life

Bright Choomanee Thursday, May 29, 2025
Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, in collaboration with the officers from Laem Son National Park, has released the findings of a post-mortem examination conducted on a Cuvier’s beaked whale found stranded on Bang Ben Beach in Mueang Kluang subdistrict, Kapoe district, Ranong province, on May 27.

The whale, identified as a mature female, measured 500 centimetres in length and weighed approximately 2 tonnes. Its physical condition was normal, with a body condition score of three out of five.

Examination revealed abrasions on the lower jaw and the tail tip due to stranding. Muscle mass was found to be normal, but a significant number of parasites were present in the fat layer.

The cardiovascular system showed air embolism in the coronary arteries, with slight blood presence. The heart’s ventricles were enlarged, and calcium deposits were found in the veins throughout the body.

The spleen displayed uneven dark pigmentation, indicating inflammation. Respiratory system examination showed red mucous membranes in the trachea and fluid presence, with evidence of drowning indicated by congestion and frothy exudate in the bronchi. Inflammation was observed in both lungs and lymph nodes, while the liver displayed uneven pigmentation.

The gastrointestinal system was found to contain a substantial amount of green liquid in the stomach, along with foreign objects such as wood fragments and plant parts but no natural food was present. The intestines were also devoid of food and contained green fluid.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The pancreas exhibited red patches with uneven pigmentation. Numerous parasites were found in the kidney pelvis, along with white nodules in the kidney units. The reproductive system also showed red spots on the uterine wall, rpeorted KhaoSod.

The cause of death is believed to be shock resulting from widespread inflammation throughout the body, compounded by infection and drowning. Tissue and parasite samples have been taken for further laboratory analysis.

Bright Choomanee Thursday, May 29, 2025
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

