British family offers reward to ‘detain’ teenager missing in Pattaya
A worried British family is offering a 10,000 baht reward to anyone who can locate and ‘detain on sight’ a runaway 17 year old believed to be missing in Pattaya, eastern Thailand.
The family has reason to believe that 17 year old Ryan White, from Gateshead, near Newcastle in England, travelled to Sin City after flying to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport one week ago on Friday, May 12.
Ryan’s auntie Kimberly Christoforato posted on Facebook offering a cash reward to find and ‘detain’ the teenager…
The British and Thai embassies have been informed that Ryan could be in the Pattaya area and that his family is concerned and looking for him.
