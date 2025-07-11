Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured

Police yet to file charges as both sides present conflicting accounts

Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured
More than ten bar hosts from two entertainment venues in Pattaya were involved in a violent altercation in a rented room on Tuesday, July 8, leaving one man with a serious head injury.

The owner of the rented property, located in South Pattaya, filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station after over ten men forced their way into the accommodation and attacked four tenants. CCTV footage of the incident was submitted to police as evidence.

The video showed a group of men in black T-shirts repeatedly kicking and beating their rivals, who were dressed in dark blue. One man in a blue T-shirt was seen being struck and beaten with a broomstick outside the room, while his friends were assaulted inside.

A woman in the room could be heard screaming and pleading for both sides to stop. Eventually, the attackers fled, and the injured were taken to a hospital.

The man attacked outside, identified as Boat, told ThaiRath the fight stemmed from a previous conflict at a local entertainment venue. According to him, his friends Phu and Ford had accidentally bumped into a man named Tale at the bar.

Bar hosts altercation Pattaya rented room
Photo via ThaiRath

Boat said he had urged Phu and Ford to apologise to Tale, but Tale found the apology unacceptable. A physical altercation broke out between the three at the bar before they were separated.

Tale later returned to the rented room, where Boat, Ford, Phu, another friend, and a woman were staying, with his associates, the men in black T-shirts.

Boat stated that the group attacked everyone inside the room, even those who had not been involved in the previous dispute. They also threw rocks at the property, smashing windows before fleeing.

Ford sustained the most serious injuries and remains in critical condition in the hospital. Reports indicate he suffered a fractured skull in the assault.

Host from two bars in Pattaya engage in physical altercation
Photo via Facebook/ หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2

Tale gave his version of events to the media, claiming all parties involved were hosts from rival bars. He alleged that Phu and Ford had previously attacked him and forced him to bow at their feet, a claim he denied.

Tale said this prior incident angered his friends, prompting them to retaliate by storming the rented accommodation, as seen in the CCTV footage.

Some of the bar hosts involved have since surrendered to police. However, no charges have yet been filed, as officers are still in the process of interviewing all parties before concluding.

