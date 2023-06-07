Aussie tourists support Pattaya restaurant owner after dine-and-dash incident

Photo via The Pattaya News

A heartwarming turn of events unfolded as a group of friends came together to support a local restaurant owner who had previously experienced an unfortunate incident in Pattaya, Thailand. The owner, Jinwara Rebedef, had recently fallen victim to a dine-and-dash customer at his Kin Kab Kia restaurant on Thepprasit Road.

The story (read HERE) caught the attention of Paul Kinsey from Adelaide, Australia. Touched by the situation, Kinsey decided to take action. He contacted Pattaya News and arranged to visit the restaurant with a group of friends to offer their support.

The group not only enjoyed a delicious meal at the Kin Kab Kia restaurant, but they also made sure they paid for their food. In addition, they generously tipped the owner, Jinwara, 1,000 baht.

Pattaya often makes the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, whether it is dine-and-dash, shooting, robbery, or ladyboys robbing an Indian tourist of his gold necklace, a particular Thaiger favourite.

Whether you’re a tourist or an expat, exploring the city’s culinary scene is a must. From fresh seafood to traditional Thai dishes, Pattaya has it all. But if you’re looking for the ultimate dining experience, these luxury restaurants in Pattaya will take you on a gastronomic journey like no other.

