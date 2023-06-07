Pattaya Beach vendors petition city to reverse parking ban impacting business

Photo via Facebook (PR Pattaya)

Pattaya Beach vendors have united in requesting the city of Pattaya to revoke a parking ban imposed on the beachside of Pattaya Beach in early March. The vendors, led by Wirawit Charoenrit Taweechok, claim that the ban has significantly impacted their businesses. They recently met with Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai to discuss their concerns and issues with the order.

Wirawit highlighted that the city’s promises to provide alternative parking, parking garages, and shuttles to the beach have not materialised. Consequently, the city effectively banned parking without offering reasonable alternatives. He also pointed out that projects to expand the beach road and create parking areas, similar to Jomtien Beach, have been progressing slowly and will not be completed for a considerable amount of time.

Deputy Mayor Nongyai acknowledged the vendors’ concerns and agreed that the parking ban had not been an ideal solution. He promised to bring the matter to the attention of Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches and relevant officials to explore potential remedies, reported Pattaya News.

