72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance | The Thaiger

by Preewadi Khunnaklad. PHOTO: The Nation

A 72 year old white sedan driver, caught on camera as the person behind the wheel of a car blocking an ambulance on Sukhumvit Road in Chon Buri’s Muang district, has been fined 500 baht as he acknowledged the charge of driving in a manner to block traffic.

Muang Chon Buri superintendent Pol Colonel Atinan Nuchanart says that Prawit Boonthaneepakorn, who was accompanied by his daughter and car owner, met the police superintendent to explain his side of the story on Thursday.

Read the original report and see the video HERE.

The elderly man claims he was ‘astonished’ by the siren and flashing lights and froze. As he paid the fine, the man said he apologised to the ill person in the ambulance and hoped the patient recovered quickly.

The incident, which was resolved by the ambulance having to push into another lane, was caught on camera and the clip went viral on Thai social media, attracting widespread criticism.

SOURCE: The Nation