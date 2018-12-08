72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance | The Thaiger

Pattaya
72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance
by Preewadi Khunnaklad. PHOTO: The Nation
A 72 year old white sedan driver, caught on camera as the person behind the wheel of a car blocking an ambulance on Sukhumvit Road in Chon Buri’s Muang district, has been fined 500 baht as he acknowledged the charge of driving in a manner to block traffic.
Muang Chon Buri superintendent Pol Colonel Atinan Nuchanart says that Prawit Boonthaneepakorn, who was accompanied by his daughter and car owner, met the police superintendent to explain his side of the story on Thursday.
Read the original report and see the video HERE.
The elderly man claims he was ‘astonished’ by the siren and flashing lights and froze. As he paid the fine, the man said he apologised to the ill person in the ambulance and hoped the patient recovered quickly.
The incident, which was resolved by the ambulance having to push into another lane, was caught on camera and the clip went viral on Thai social media, attracting widespread criticism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
All the money and effort Pattaya has spent to rebuild its beach is being wasted through little or no maintenance. This is the opinion shared with Pattaya News by tourists to the region.
Numerous visitors have told Pattaya Mail reporters about weeds, moss and water-filled gouges running through the northernmost part of the beach near the Dusit Thani Hotel in Pattaya.
They say the low-lying beach is suffering constant inundation from storm run-off flowing across the Beach Road and taking some of the new sand out to sea. The water is cutting channels into the newly replaced sand areas and wild grass and moss is growing there.
Additionally, tourists say there is uncollected rubbish which is rotting there as well. Tourists and expats point out that Pattaya has spent more than a 500 million baht to repair its beach, but aren’t spending the relatively little money to keep it looking beautiful.
Beach reclamation underway. PHOTO: The Nation
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Soldier and partner assault police in Walking Street brawl
PHOTO: Siamchon News
A conscript, whom Thai media have described as a ‘gay soldier’, refused to go quietly after creating trouble in Walking Street. It got worse from there…
His partner became involved after a member of the public stepped in to assist a police officer before the men were finally overpowered. The melee continued at the Pattaya police station where serious charges were laid against the men.
One of the men threatened to shoot the officer.
According to Siamchon News, the incident began in Walking Street around 4am when a tourist reported trouble. Police headed to the scene.
Pol Capt Sukhachai Thamsuree was allegedly kicked by Army conscript Jakraphat Khamreuang who was resisting arrest. A member of the public came to the policeman’s aid and this infuriated Jakraphat’s gay buddy, 31 year old Phittinan Charoenwong, who joined in the fight. Phittinan hit the police captain in the face during the tussle.
Back at the station Jakraphat threatened to shoot the police and made things worse for the pair as they hurled additional abuse, according to Siamchon News.
The pair are currently detained and have been charged with drunk and disorderly behavior, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and slander.
VIDEO of the police reaction to the incident HERE.
SOURCE: Siamchon News
Pattaya
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
SOURCE: Siamchon
A melee broke out earlier today at the Taboo Club in Pattaya’s Walking Street. It got heated after a bouncer insisted that a Chinese tourist apologise to a bar girl he had ‘rejected’.
Chinese tourists had headed to the bar and were then approached by bar girls. But 25 year old Yang Zhan didn’t appreciate her advances and asked that she not sit down with him.
But the bar girl was persistent, as the story goes, causing Yang to shout at her at the top of his voice, according to Siamchon News. This apparently upset the bar girl who claims she was ‘affronted’.
When it came time to leave a bouncer at the Club insisted that the tourist couldn’t leave until an apology had been made.
Yang declined the request and, well, you know how it goes…
Yang’s ended up with an injury above his right eyebrow and a hole in the rear of his T-shirt. All the participants in the brawl, including the manager of the club, were taken to the local police station.
Police fined everyone involved in the fight, whilst the manager was prosecuted for serving alcohol after hours and remaining open after hours.
The tourists said it was terrible to face such a situation when out for a quiet drink. He said the whole incident was detrimental to tourism.
Such is another night in the World Class Family Tourist Destination.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance
Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International
Second major shootout and drug haul in Chiang Rai this week
Election date confirmed for February 24 next year
No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones – VIDEO
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Krabi Police tracking down durian thief
Truck ploughs into a Phitsanulok market killing one person
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
The rich do get richer, at least in Thailand
Dystopian Thai film approved by censor board
No public displays of affection for Prayut and Theresa May
Restaurant accused of dumping garbage beside road in Krabi
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Property2 hours ago
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
-
Krabi1 day ago
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
-
Thai Life4 days ago
How much should you be paid working in Thailand?
-
South1 day ago
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
-
Phuket4 days ago
Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Soldier and partner assault police in Walking Street brawl
-
Phuket3 days ago
Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Car driver gets slammed online for blocking ambulance
You must be logged in to post a comment Login