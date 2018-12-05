Car driver gets slammed online for blocking ambulance | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Car driver gets slammed online for blocking ambulance
Netizens are sharing their displeasure after video of a white car blocking an ambulance with its siren blaring has attracted attention.
The video attracted 7,000 comments and 25,000 shares.
A woman even gets out of the ambulance to plead with the driver to move but the driver of the white sedan refuses to budge. Eventually it moves slightly to allow the ambulance the chance of getting through.
The video was posted by Suphanut Sirirattana and includes some critical hashtags directed at the selfish driver.
A representative of the Burapha University Hospital has responded by resigning to the problem of selfish drivers blocking ambulances continuing. Daily News reports that ambulance crews were often faced with situations like this daily.
They say it’s good when stories like this hit the news and report that behavior usually improves for a while as a result of the publicity. But after the furor dies down the bad behavior returns to normal.
The spokesman refused to comment on this particular case.
Watch the video HERE.
SOURCE: Daily News
Huge fire in Bangkok guts recycling plant
Residents from a next door four-storey apartment building have been evacuated as a result of a huge recycling factory fire in Bangkok.
No one was injured in the major blaze which took fire-fighters more than three hours to get under control.
Damage, including to several rooms in the apartment building, has been valued at more than 20 million baht.
Pol Lt Colonel Adul Thongpetch of Lad Krabang Police Station says the causes of the fire remain a mystery.
“We still don’t know how the fire started.”
The plant was cordoned off amid concerns it could collapse. The plant’s security guard, Chainarong Utaikan, told police that a worker eating at a food shop in front of the plant noticed the fire at about midnight and alerted him.
That was immediately followed by an explosion. He saw flames in the section of the plant where scrap paper and plastic were stored. He called the police and more than 30 fire trucks soon appeared on the scene, though the narrowness of the soi barred access to some of the trucks.
Fire-fighters also had to battle with the amounts of scrap piled up, delaying efforts to extinguish the blaze.
ORIGINAL SOURCE: The Nation
Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic
MONTAGE IMAGE: Coconuts
Once again it seems that even the gods must succumb to one of life’s most dreaded challenges, traffic. Even worse, Bangkok traffic.
Last month in a previous post from India, Chris Hemsworth is seen in his car trying to deal with the traffic of Ahmedabad, amazed the Australian actor and Marvel’s cinematic universe ‘Thor’ is heard saying “beautiful chaos”.
Unfortunately when arriving in Bangkok the Norse god was nowhere near as enchanted by our Capital’s traffic. Seen in the following video its easy to say that everyone living in Thailand (especially Bangkok) can relate to this A-list movie star.
Chris Hemsworth is currently filming a new Netflix movie, Dhaka in which he plays ‘Rake’ a mercenary hired to extract a kidnapped businessman, no release date has been set as of now.
Five dead and five injured from two families in head-on collision
PHOTO: The Nation
A tragedy for several Chachoensao families last night ager a collision killed five. Chachoensao is just east of Bangkok.
Five people were killed and another five critically injured after the pick-up truck of a family returning from a shopping trip collided head-on with an another pick-up truck just one kilometre before reaching the family’s home.
Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene around 9.30pm last night at the Rang ta Sorn curve on the old Sukhumvit Road in Song Khlong.
They found four dead bodies – 31 year old Apichat Wanarat, 30 year old Sasinat Lertsuwan, 31 year old Pimpisa Lertsuwan and 57 year old Patchamporn Lertsuwan. They were in a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up that found was overturned in the roadside ditch.
Passenger 35 year old Piyawat Pliansiri, who had been thrown from the vehicle, was seriously injured but was able to assist police with their inquiries.
Piyawat said his group was returning from a mall and was only one kilometre from home when the crash occurred.
Emergency responders found the other pickup – a Toyota Revo – on the road with four injured people trapped inside, along with the dead body of 23 year old Pitak Saengnak.
The wounded four included a 20 year old seven-month-pregnant woman.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
