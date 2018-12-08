Tobacco giant survey says Thais want smoke-free alternatives | The Thaiger

Thailand
Tobacco giant survey says Thais want smoke-free alternatives
Thai people prefer less harmful products to cigarettes, due mainly to health concerns. These are some the results from a new survey on the tobacco industry and providing smoke-free alternatives.
The study, by Philip Morris (Thailand) part of the largest transnational tobacco company in the world, found that 64 per cent of 1,200 smokers and non-smokers nationwide said they would like their friends and families to have the opportunity to use potentially less harmful alternatives to cigarette smoking.
However, awareness of less harmful products in Thai society is still limited to 15-20 per cent of the population, the survey found.
Almost half of the total sample, or 48 per cent, said that innovative tobacco products should play a role in achieving a smoke free Thailand.
The survey was commissioned by Philip Morris (Thailand) and conducted by Ipsos, a global marketing research and media company. PMTL released the results yesterday.
Pongsathorn Ansusinha, director corporate affairs at PMTL, said there was no question that tobacco products were harmful to a smoker’s health, and the best approach was to stop or never start smoking.
“Nevertheless, many people will continue to smoke, and we believe that they have a right to accurate information about, and access to, smoke-free products that are a better choice than cigarette smoking.”
According to the survey, the vast majority, or 58 per cent, of the total respondents or 69 per cent of Thai smokers, agree that the government and private sector should work together on smoke-free alternatives so PMTL is fully committed to designing a smoke-free future in Thailand in an open and transparent way, he added.
Pongsathorn said Philip Morris, PMTL’s parent company, has invested over US$4.5 billion (148 billion baht) in developing less harmful alternatives to cigarettes and the results show that its smoke-free products present less risks when compared to continued cigarette smoking.
He said the company is broadening its scientific studies to cover new areas of research to further examine the extent to which smoke-free products can positively impact the lives of people who fully switch to these alternatives versus continued smoking.
To date, more than 5.9 million smokers in 43 countries have quit smoking and switched to the company’s smoke-free products.
“Our objective is to replace cigarettes with these smoke-free products as quickly as possible,” he added.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Thai Life
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
Thailand’s roads remain some of the deadliest in the world. But the Kingdom has dropped from its previous number two position to number eight, behind a collection of backwater African states and other undeveloped countries.
A new report by the World Health Organisation shows that the road safety situation in Thailand hasn’t improved. The shocking news is outlined in a the WHO report, Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018,
The report indicates the death rate per 100,000 population in Thailand was 32.7. This ranks Thai roads as at least the deadliest in ASEAN and amongst the deadliest in the world.
Only seven other nations fared worse than Thailand, while the countries with the highest road traffic death rate per 100,000 population were Liberia, Saint Lucia, Burundi and Chad.
The report, compiled using data from 2016 from 175 countries, shows that Europe has the safest roads with 9.3 deaths per 100,000 population. The African continent had the worst rates.
The report shows that there is an average of 22,491 people killed on Thai roads every year. South east Asia, where motorcycle-related deaths account for 43 percent of the total road toll, had an average of 20.7 deaths per 100,000 population.
Globally, the report found that the situation regarding road traffic deaths is worsening, with someone killed in a road accident every 24 seconds somewhere in the world.
The WHO road death Hall of Shame…
1. Liberia – 35.9 (per 100,000 people)
2. Saint Lucia – 35.4
Equal 3. Burundi and Zimbabwe – 34.7
Equal 4. Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) – 33.7
5. Central African Republic – 33.6
6. Thailand – 32.7
7. Burkina Faso – 30.5
8. Namibia – 30.4
9. Cameroon – 30.1
10. Mozambique – 30.1
Thailand
Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month
The long-running investigation into the scandal surrounding the luxurious wristwatches worn by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is to be wrapped up and the findings announced at the end of this month.
NACC (National Anti-Corruption Commission) secretary-general Worawit Sukboon says the panel conducting the investigation had already received information from the watch manufacturers about the expensive wristwatches and their serial numbers.
He insisted that the probe would be completed within the set timeline which was December.
The controversy emerged when General Prawit tried to shield his face with his right hand from sunlight during a group photo with the other cabinet members at the Government House late last year. A wristwatch was seen on his wrist which was later identified as a Richard Mille, reportedly costing several million baht.
Later on, more expensive wristwatches of various brands such as Rolex and Patek Philip which were seen on his wrist were exposed. General Prawit claimed that all these wristwatches were loaned to him by a close friend who has already passed away.
`
Thailand
“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International
Amnesty International is calling on the NCPO to end all its restrictions on human rights in Thailand before the next election which has now been confirmed as February 24 following yesterday’s meeting between the Junta and political parties.
Amnesty says the Thai authorities must drop all, what it describes as, arbitrary restrictions on human rights and peaceful political activities before the general elections.
“As a first step, authorities must fully lift the arbitrary restrictions on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association,”
Amnesty said in a statement released on Friday.The international watchdog group’s statement came as the ruling National Council for Peace and Order held a meeting with political parties at the Royal Thai Army Club regarding the upcoming national vote.
“Since the coup, the regime has imposed a raft of repressive and unwarranted bans on political activity and the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” said Katherine Gerson, Amnesty International’s Thailand campaigner.
“These bans have severely damaged Thailand’s human rights, political life – and reputation,” she added.
Gerson said that the military government pledged to lift those restrictions, as it proceeded with a roadmap towards the elections.
“But so far, the junta has taken virtually no steps towards fulfilling this promise,” she said.
“While Thai authorities have said they may lift some restrictions from next week, they must go all the way. The government must end its use of fear, intimidation and imprisonment against individuals who are peacefully speaking their mind,” Gerson said.
Across Thailand, hundreds of students, academics, journalists, lawyers, activists and others are facing long jail sentences for peaceful criticism, gathering in public, calling for their rights to be restored or simply calling for elections.
The group demanded that Thai authorities allow people to receive and distribute information online and from the media, engage in public debate and campaigns, gather peacefully and demonstrate, criticise politicians and express diverse or dissenting viewpoints without fear of imprisonment or persecution.
“The authorities should also send a clear signal of their commitment to uphold these rights by dropping charges – and repealing convictions – of all individuals targeted solely for peacefully exercising their rights,” Amnesty said in its statement.
“As the junta moves closer to holding these elections, they continue a pattern of legally harassing their opponents into silence,” Gerson said.
“For too long, the military government has used public order as a pretext to shield themselves from criticism and cling to draconian controls on people coming together and speaking their mind.”
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
Tobacco giant survey says Thais want smoke-free alternatives
72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance
Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International
Second major shootout and drug haul in Chiang Rai this week
Election date confirmed for February 24 next year
No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones – VIDEO
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Krabi Police tracking down durian thief
Truck ploughs into a Phitsanulok market killing one person
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
The rich do get richer, at least in Thailand
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Property10 hours ago
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
-
Krabi2 days ago
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
-
South2 days ago
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Soldier and partner assault police in Walking Street brawl
-
Phuket3 days ago
Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations
-
Thailand2 days ago
Rolling out the e-visas – cutting time in immigration queues
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Car driver gets slammed online for blocking ambulance
-
Phang Nga6 hours ago
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
You must be logged in to post a comment Login