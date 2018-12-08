Connect with us

Thailand

Tobacco giant survey says Thais want smoke-free alternatives

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

on

Tobacco giant survey says Thais want smoke-free alternatives | The Thaiger

Thai people prefer less harmful products to cigarettes, due mainly to health concerns. These are some the results from a new survey on the tobacco industry and providing smoke-free alternatives.

The study, by Philip Morris (Thailand) part of the largest transnational tobacco company in the world, found that 64 per cent of 1,200 smokers and non-smokers nationwide said they would like their friends and families to have the opportunity to use potentially less harmful alternatives to cigarette smoking.

However, awareness of less harmful products in Thai society is still limited to 15-20 per cent of the population, the survey found.

Almost half of the total sample, or 48 per cent, said that innovative tobacco products should play a role in achieving a smoke free Thailand.

The survey was commissioned by Philip Morris (Thailand) and conducted by Ipsos, a global marketing research and media company. PMTL released the results yesterday.

Pongsathorn Ansusinha, director corporate affairs at PMTL, said there was no question that tobacco products were harmful to a smoker’s health, and the best approach was to stop or never start smoking.

“Nevertheless, many people will continue to smoke, and we believe that they have a right to accurate information about, and access to, smoke-free products that are a better choice than cigarette smoking.”

According to the survey, the vast majority, or 58 per cent, of the total respondents or 69 per cent of Thai smokers, agree that the government and private sector should work together on smoke-free alternatives so PMTL is fully committed to designing a smoke-free future in Thailand in an open and transparent way, he added.

Pongsathorn said Philip Morris, PMTL’s parent company, has invested over US$4.5 billion (148 billion baht) in developing less harmful alternatives to cigarettes and the results show that its smoke-free products present less risks when compared to continued cigarette smoking.

He said the company is broadening its scientific studies to cover new areas of research to further examine the extent to which smoke-free products can positively impact the lives of people who fully switch to these alternatives versus continued smoking.

To date, more than 5.9 million smokers in 43 countries have quit smoking and switched to the company’s smoke-free products.

“Our objective is to replace cigarettes with these smoke-free products as quickly as possible,” he added.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Thai Life

New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 8, 2018

By

New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high | The Thaiger

Thailand’s roads remain some of the deadliest in the world. But the Kingdom has dropped from its previous number two position to number eight, behind a collection of backwater African states and other undeveloped countries.

A new report by the World Health Organisation shows that the road safety situation in Thailand hasn’t improved. The shocking news is outlined in a the WHO report, Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018,

The report indicates the death rate per 100,000 population in Thailand was 32.7. This ranks Thai roads as at least the deadliest in ASEAN and amongst the deadliest in the world.

Only seven other nations fared worse than Thailand, while the countries with the highest road traffic death rate per 100,000 population were Liberia, Saint Lucia, Burundi and Chad.

The report, compiled using data from 2016 from 175 countries, shows that Europe has the safest roads with 9.3 deaths per 100,000 population. The African continent had the worst rates.

The report shows that there is an average of 22,491 people killed on Thai roads every year. South east Asia, where motorcycle-related deaths account for 43 percent of the total road toll, had an average of 20.7 deaths per 100,000 population.

Globally, the report found that the situation regarding road traffic deaths is worsening, with someone killed in a road accident every 24 seconds somewhere in the world.

The WHO road death Hall of Shame…

1. Liberia – 35.9 (per 100,000 people)

2. Saint Lucia – 35.4

Equal 3. Burundi and Zimbabwe – 34.7

Equal 4. Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) – 33.7

5. Central African Republic – 33.6

6. Thailand – 32.7

7. Burkina Faso – 30.5

8. Namibia – 30.4

9. Cameroon – 30.1

10. Mozambique – 30.1

Continue Reading

Thailand

Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 8, 2018

By

Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month | The Thaiger

The long-running investigation into the scandal surrounding the luxurious wristwatches worn by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is to be wrapped up and the findings announced at the end of this month.

NACC (National Anti-Corruption Commission) secretary-general Worawit Sukboon says the panel conducting the investigation had already received information from the watch manufacturers about the expensive wristwatches and their serial numbers.

He insisted that the probe would be completed within the set timeline which was December.

The controversy emerged when General Prawit tried to shield his face with his right hand from sunlight during a group photo with the other cabinet members at the Government House late last year.  A wristwatch was seen on his wrist which was later identified as a Richard Mille, reportedly costing several million baht.

Later on, more expensive wristwatches of various brands such as Rolex and Patek Philip which were seen on his wrist were exposed. General Prawit claimed that all these wristwatches were loaned to him by a close friend who has already passed away.

Luxury watch probe to be wrapped up this month | News by The Thaiger`

Continue Reading

Thailand

“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 8, 2018

By

“Lift all human rights restrictions” – Amnesty International | The Thaiger

Amnesty International is calling on the NCPO to end all its restrictions on human rights in Thailand before the next election which has now been confirmed as February 24 following yesterday’s meeting between the Junta and political parties.

Amnesty says the Thai authorities must drop all, what it describes as, arbitrary restrictions on human rights and peaceful political activities before the general elections.

“As a first step, authorities must fully lift the arbitrary restrictions on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association,”

Amnesty said in a statement released on Friday.The international watchdog group’s statement came as the ruling National Council for Peace and Order held a meeting with political parties at the Royal Thai Army Club regarding the upcoming national vote.

“Since the coup, the regime has imposed a raft of repressive and unwarranted bans on political activity and the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” said Katherine Gerson, Amnesty International’s Thailand campaigner.

“These bans have severely damaged Thailand’s human rights, political life – and reputation,” she added.

Gerson said that the military government pledged to lift those restrictions, as it proceeded with a roadmap towards the elections.

“But so far, the junta has taken virtually no steps towards fulfilling this promise,” she said.

“While Thai authorities have said they may lift some restrictions from next week, they must go all the way. The government must end its use of fear, intimidation and imprisonment against individuals who are peacefully speaking their mind,” Gerson said.

Across Thailand, hundreds of students, academics, journalists, lawyers, activists and others are facing long jail sentences for peaceful criticism, gathering in public, calling for their rights to be restored or simply calling for elections.

The group demanded that Thai authorities allow people to receive and distribute information online and from the media, engage in public debate and campaigns, gather peacefully and demonstrate, criticise politicians and express diverse or dissenting viewpoints without fear of imprisonment or persecution.

“The authorities should also send a clear signal of their commitment to uphold these rights by dropping charges – and repealing convictions – of all individuals targeted solely for peacefully exercising their rights,” Amnesty said in its statement.

“As the junta moves closer to holding these elections, they continue a pattern of legally harassing their opponents into silence,” Gerson said.

“For too long, the military government has used public order as a pretext to shield themselves from criticism and cling to draconian controls on people coming together and speaking their mind.”

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending