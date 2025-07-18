Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze

Firefighters battle fierce top-floor blaze as shops shutter and streets cordon off in busy retail hub

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
73 1 minute read
Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze
Pictures courtesy of กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

Flames ripped through a Bangkok spa at dawn today, sending thick black smoke billowing into the skies above Siam Square and gutting parts of a four-storey building.

At 6.40am today, July 18, the 199 emergency hotline received a report of a fire raging at a commercial property on Siam Square Soi 3, off Rama I Road in Pathum Wan district. The blaze broke out on the top floor of a spa business housed in the building and quickly escalated.

Emergency crews from Banthat Thong Fire Station, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they were met with flames shooting from the fourth floor and plumes of smoke pouring into the morning sky, raising fears the fire could spread to nearby structures in the densely packed shopping and entertainment zone.

Firefighters battled the blaze using two water hoses and managed to bring the situation under control after more than 20 minutes of intense firefighting. The response successfully contained the flames before they could spread further or cause injury.

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze | News by Thaiger

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze | News by Thaiger

Preliminary damage reports indicate that three sections of the building sustained heavy fire damage, with the fourth floor suffering the most severe destruction. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, and no one was trapped inside at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and police have launched a formal investigation to determine what sparked the early morning inferno.

Police and fire officials will review CCTV footage and examine the structural remains once the area has fully cooled and is deemed safe to enter, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze | News by Thaiger

Police are urging nearby businesses and residents to stay vigilant, particularly with electrical equipment and flammable materials, as Thailand’s unpredictable rainy season heightens fire risks through increased humidity and potential power surges.

Siam Square is a high-traffic area known for its fashion boutiques, cafes, spas, and student hangouts. The incident has temporarily affected operations in the vicinity, with part of Soi 3 cordoned off to facilitate the investigation and ensure public safety.

Latest Thailand News
Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event Thailand News

Love feud sparks gunfight at Phatthalung sports event

10 minutes ago
Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs Pattaya News

Tit for tat: 3 Indian men call cops on Pattaya bar girl over small boobs

20 minutes ago
Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze Bangkok News

Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze

33 minutes ago
Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand Business News

Banking on trouble: SCB scales back as storm brews in Thailand

40 minutes ago
Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip Bangkok News

Shock decision: Electricity bills stay high despite energy dip

51 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall and strong winds sweep Thailand amidst storm Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and strong winds sweep Thailand amidst storm

60 minutes ago
Failed escape: Korean, Chinese fugitives busted in Pattaya swoop Pattaya News

Failed escape: Korean, Chinese fugitives busted in Pattaya swoop

1 hour ago
Thailand booms as Hat Yai steals budget travel spotlight Thailand News

Thailand booms as Hat Yai steals budget travel spotlight

16 hours ago
Thai man missing after bamboo hunt in Khon Kaen forest Thailand News

Thai man missing after bamboo hunt in Khon Kaen forest

17 hours ago
South Korean influencer goes viral with &#8216;kappa haircut&#8217; in Pattaya Pattaya News

South Korean influencer goes viral with ‘kappa haircut’ in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Thailand pushes China to fast-track fruit and rice exports Thailand News

Thailand pushes China to fast-track fruit and rice exports

17 hours ago
Thailand boosts ornamental fish exports with new strategies and logistics Thailand News

Thailand boosts ornamental fish exports with new strategies and logistics

17 hours ago
Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti Pattaya News

Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti

17 hours ago
NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht Thailand News

NBTC to revise mobile tariffs, cheaper packages under 240 baht

17 hours ago
Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source Pattaya News

Pattaya investigates oil pollution in local water source

17 hours ago
Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find Hua Hin News

Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find

18 hours ago
Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge Phuket News

Phuket tourism revenue set to rise 10% amid European off-season surge

18 hours ago
Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push Pattaya News

Pattaya cops rescue Russians with highway bike push

18 hours ago
Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges Business News

Thai firms face US tariffs amid trade war challenges

18 hours ago
Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade Phuket News

Phuket governor wins top honour for anti-drug crusade

18 hours ago
Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client&#8217;s pimple bursts Thailand News

Thai transgender hairdresser asked for HIV test after client’s pimple bursts

18 hours ago
Thai drug traffickers arrested in Myanmar, bounty 2.5 million baht Crime News

Thai drug traffickers arrested in Myanmar, bounty 2.5 million baht

18 hours ago
Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind Thailand News

Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind

18 hours ago
Teenagers steal 600 baht from gas station in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Teenagers steal 600 baht from gas station in Chon Buri

18 hours ago
Bang out of order! Teen tearaways caught with grenades in Phuket Phuket News

Bang out of order! Teen tearaways caught with grenades in Phuket

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x