Bangkok spa inferno guts building in early morning blaze

Flames ripped through a Bangkok spa at dawn today, sending thick black smoke billowing into the skies above Siam Square and gutting parts of a four-storey building.

At 6.40am today, July 18, the 199 emergency hotline received a report of a fire raging at a commercial property on Siam Square Soi 3, off Rama I Road in Pathum Wan district. The blaze broke out on the top floor of a spa business housed in the building and quickly escalated.

Emergency crews from Banthat Thong Fire Station, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they were met with flames shooting from the fourth floor and plumes of smoke pouring into the morning sky, raising fears the fire could spread to nearby structures in the densely packed shopping and entertainment zone.

Firefighters battled the blaze using two water hoses and managed to bring the situation under control after more than 20 minutes of intense firefighting. The response successfully contained the flames before they could spread further or cause injury.

Preliminary damage reports indicate that three sections of the building sustained heavy fire damage, with the fourth floor suffering the most severe destruction. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, and no one was trapped inside at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and police have launched a formal investigation to determine what sparked the early morning inferno.

Police and fire officials will review CCTV footage and examine the structural remains once the area has fully cooled and is deemed safe to enter, reported KhaoSod.

Police are urging nearby businesses and residents to stay vigilant, particularly with electrical equipment and flammable materials, as Thailand’s unpredictable rainy season heightens fire risks through increased humidity and potential power surges.

Siam Square is a high-traffic area known for its fashion boutiques, cafes, spas, and student hangouts. The incident has temporarily affected operations in the vicinity, with part of Soi 3 cordoned off to facilitate the investigation and ensure public safety.