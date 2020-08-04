107 kilograms of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Chon Buri drugs bust | The Thaiger

Pattaya
107 kilograms of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Chon Buri drugs bust
Police in Chon Buri have carried out a large drug seizure, confiscating 107 kilograms of cannabis, as well as other items. 3 suspects are under arrest. Police confirmed the arrests and confiscation of illegal substances at a press conference held shortly after.
The first 2 arrests took place at a restaurant in Soi Buakhao in Pattaya, with the suspects named as 18 year old Max and 53 year old Wirat Kietpittaya, aka. “Boy”. The arresting officers were acting on a tip-off that the owner of the restaurant was selling cannabis to foreigners. Police did not name the restaurant while speaking to the media.
Officers seized 31 kilograms of cannabis, nearly 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, gold with a value of around 114,000 baht, over 277,000 baht in cash, and a car from Max. From Boy, they confiscated 10 kilograms of cannabis, a car, and a land document.
It’s understood both men confessed that the cannabis came in from Laos, telling police they obtained it from the third suspect, 49 year old Somkit Chotsadee, known as “Kit”. Police later arrested Kit on Mittraphap Road in Chon Buri, seizing another 66 kilograms of cannabis and 2 cars in the process.
The investigation is ongoing as police attempt to track down any further members of the international drug network.
