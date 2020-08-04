Connect with us

Economy

Price of gold rises but investment not without risks

Maya Taylor

Published 

20 mins ago

 on 

Price of gold rises but investment not without risks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: pexels.com
    • follow us in feedly

A leading investment research firm says the price of gold is on the rise, with predictions bullion could reach US$2,000 an ounce. Chayanee Juengmanon from Morningstar Research Thailand says one exchange-traded fund favoured by most domestic gold mutual funds, recorded net inflows of over $20 billion within the last year, a 30% increase in the value of its assets.

gold shops on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road are seeing long queues, with most customers coming to sell their gold, according to Hua Seng Heng Chief Executive, Tanarat Pasawongse.

“Thais have become more skilled in gold investment. Some of them have the patience to hold their gold for a profit once the price rises.”

With uncertainty surrounding the global economy, the Bangkok Post reports today that in the Thai market, the price of bullion with a purity of 96.5% is nearing 30,000 baht per 1 baht weight gold. Return on investment in gold sits at around 30% year to date. Gold continues to be viewed as a safe haven for investment in unpredictable times, however, its price is subject to factors such as the ongoing pandemic and political tensions around the world. Should there be any unforeseen changes or events, the price could drop.

Chayanee points out that the price of gold has dropped before in the short-term, coupled with a drop in interest rates and a general decline in the stock market as a result of selling pressure. Since March, the price of gold has been rising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with investors switching to what they see as a safer option, but Chayanee says gold has typically generated lower returns after 36 months than stocks on the S&P 500 index (a listing of 500 large companies on US stock exchanges). She believes investing in gold should be done as a risk management strategy, as opposed to core investment, due to pricing instability.

Thunyalak Surapol from the Kasikorn Research Centre says that any economic recovery in the US could take some time, but monetary stimulus should continue, with the dollar falling further and bullion continuing to rally. Trade in gold online futures has risen to nearly 32,000 daily contracts this year, nearly double the 2019 figure of over 16,000.

Two of Thailand’s largest gold importers and exporters, MTS Gold and Hua Seng Heng, see ongoing growth in their gold savings offerings. Nuttapong Hirunyasiri from MTS Gold says the firm introduced its programme at the beginning of the year, prior to Covid-19 moving from epidemic status to full-blown pandemic. Since then, it has grown significantly, with nearly 10,000 sign-ups over the course of 5 months as it offered gold savings from 150 baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs | The Thaiger
PHOTO: mgronline.com

Contradicting earlier reports, Triumph International (Thailand) has denied any link with a garment company that laid off 800 employees on Friday. A statement from the Swiss Triumph Holding AG on yesterday said the company sold its production facilities in Thailand to Body Fashion (Thailand) 4 years ago. Accoding to the company’s head of corporate communications: “In fact, Triumph has handed over its Thai production network ‘Body Fashion Thailand as long ago as January 2016, to the Malaysian textile and apparel entrepreneur Robert Ng. In Thailand, all 2,757 employees and management were taken over. There were no lay-offs of personnel or […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Mai CityLife

Hundreds of people were left jobless in Chiang Mai yesterday after Wing 41, a property owned by the Royal Thai Air Force and the location of the Star Dome Golf Club, put up a sign cancelling its contracts with all renters. According to Wing 41, all contracts expired yesterday and as of today Star Dome will no longer be open for business. Wing 41 says it is not liable for any loss of employment of Star Dome staff or any privileges of its members. The management of Star Dome held a press conference to clarify the situation, with management, staff […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Thai Airways to operate repatriation flights to Denmark, Taiwan

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Thai Airways to operate repatriation flights to Denmark, Taiwan | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Thai Airways has arranged 2 repatriation flights to Taipei and 2 to Copenhagen this month, to bring back foreign nationals who were stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline’s acting president says the Taiwan flights will fly on August 5 and 14, leaving Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8:25am and arriving in Taipei at 1:05pm local time; Chansin Treenuchagron said the flights to Denmark will fly on August 16 and 30, leaving Suvarnabhumi at 6:50am and arriving in Copenhagen at 1:05pm local time. Passengers in Thailand who wish travel to these 2 destinations or to neighbouring countries, and Thais stranded in Taiwan, […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending