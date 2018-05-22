A team of the Phuket City Police led by Capt Teerasak Narasri have arrested 29 year old Anucha ‘X’ Damyang. Police sized 0.39 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of Category 1 drug.

The arrest came after police saw Anucha sitting on the side of the road in Soi Rassada Ramluek in Rassada. He looked suspicious. Police searched him and found drugs.

On the same day police also arrested 14 year old ‘Ton’, 14 year old ‘Guy’ and 12 year old ‘Tem’. Police seized 176 of methamphetamine pills. They were charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intend to sell.

The arrest came after police received a tip-off that these three boys were selling drugs from their motorbikes in front a rental room on Vanich Road in Rassada. Tem was the driver. When police shown up, Guy was trying to run away. Police arrested all three boys. Police found methamphetamine pills with them.

The boys admitted they bought drugs from a man named only as ‘Fluk’ at in Rassada for 13,000 baht per bag of methamphetamine. They say they gave the money to ‘Fluk’ after they sold drugs to their customers.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong