Villagers in central Thailand in a tangle over cables | The Thaiger

Villagers in central Thailand in a tangle over cables
Frustrated residents in the village of Pong Kham Fak, in the central province of Phetchabun, are demanding answers to stray power cables invading their homes, roads and farming areas. It’s understood that the problem has been ongoing since November, when 500 metres of cable was installed by a private company operating on behalf of the Provincial Electricity Authority.
Now angry villagers complain that they were not consulted and are demanding an explanation why cables and wires are strewn across roofs, public roads and even the entrances to some homes. Khaosod English reports that the issue came to prominence when one villager complained about the cables on his farmland. Officials responded by removing the cables from his land but instead left them lying on public ground.
Assistant village headman Sakmontri Kaew-aonkwa says they had expected the PEA to contact the private contractor but it appears nothing was done.
“They didn’t bother to install up in the air. The reason they gave was that the wires belong to a private company, so the company should be responsible.”
Another resident, 73 year old Charoen Kosachan, is concerned about the danger posed by so many lying along the ground
“I’m afraid that the wires will hurt me, or I will accidentally damage them and get prosecuted.”
While Bangkok officials have pledged to move all the capital’s telecommunication cable underground by 2021, the rest of Thailand is renowned for its exposed and often dangerous cables. In January two foreign tourists were hospitalised after being knocked off their motorbike by a low-hanging cable in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
Thai media reports 3 people are dead after a shooting today at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand radio station in Phitsanulok, Northern Thailand. One other person is injured. Khaosod English reports that the suspected gunman, Win Sonsuk, has already been arrested. He was a staff member at the radio station. He was working as a transmitter engineer.
One of the dead people is the director of the radio station. Another was a senior technician.
Police currently suspect the motive may be a personal conflict with other staff members. He was waiting for police when they arrived at the crime scene. He was carrying two guns at the time of the shooting.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
#เหตุยิงกัน3ศพ#สถานีวิทยุกระจายเสียงแห่งประเทศไทยจังหวัดพิษณุโลก#เจ้าหน้าที่คุมตัวผู้ก่อเหตุเมื่อเวลา 11.00 น.วันที่ 27 พฤษภาคม 2563 ที่บสถานีวิทยุกระจายเสียงแห่งประเทศไทยจังหวัดพิษณุโลก. (สวท.พิษณุโลก) 137/1 ม.5 บ้านคลอง. อ.เมือง จ.พิษณุโลก นายวิม สอนสุข นายช่างไฟฟ้าชำนาญงาน ตำแหน่งนายช่างเครื่องส่ง เกิดอาการคลั่ง ใช้อาวุธปืน ขนาด 9มม. และ .38 รวม 2 กระบอก เป็นอาวุธมีทะเบียนของผู้ก่อเหตุ ไล่ยิงเจ้าหน้าที่ภายใน สวท.พิษณุโลก มีผู้เสียชีวิต คือ 1.นายสานิตย์ บุตรมางกูล ผอ.สวท.พิษณุโลก เสียชีวิตอยู่บริเวณด้านนอกด้านหลังอาคาร 2.นายจิรวุฒิ สุเมธเทพานันท์ นายช่างไฟฟ้า อาวุโส เสียชีวิตอยู่บริเวณกลางห้องโถงของ สวท. และ 3.นายภูมิศรัณญ์ พันธ์ภูมิ นายช่างอาวุโส เสียชีวิตอยู่ภายในห้องจัดรายการวิทยุ นอกจากนี้ยังพบผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บสาหัสอีก 1 ราย คือ นายปรุง จันทร์แดง ช่างเครื่องส่ง หลังก่อเหตุมือปืนรอมอบตัวอยู่ในที่เกิดเหตุ สาเหตุเบื้องต้นคาดเกิดจากปัญหาส่วนตัวภายในที่ทำงาน#Ch3Thailandnews
Posted by Ch3ThailandNews on Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Dozens get hospitalised after eating raw meat salad
Dozens of Northern Thailand villagers became sick after eating raw buffalo meat and were treated for food poisoning at local hospitals. All 79 people treated ate the raw buffalo meat.
The meat was sold in beef stalls at wet markets in Phayao Province next to Chiang Rai, Thai media reports. Some people bought the meat, possibly thinking it was beef, and ate it as a raw beef salad. Others ate the meat at a restaurant that had purchased it from the same markets. Those who ate the meat on Sunday night started vomiting and having diarrhoea by early Monday morning.
With Thailand’s hot weather and raw meat sold in outdoor markets, there’s a higher chance of food poisoning, a public health official said, advising against the consumption of raw meat at any time.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Gang raids virus screening checkpoint and empties community pantry
A coronavirus screening checkpoint in Northern Thailand has been ransacked yesterday morning. Police say around 3 men cleaned out and knocked over the community pantry, which was stationed at the checkpoint, and destroyed some of the plastic chairs.
Around 1 am, the group stormed the checkpoint, a tent step-up used to check people travelling in and out of the village in the Tak province. Temperatures of the passersby are checked as well as signs of other virus symptoms. The Bangkok Post said a few people were staffing the checkpoint during the raid, but they were not hurt.
According to police, the men smashed tables and chairs, and damaged some medical equipment. There was also a community pantry set up at the checkpoint to provide those in need with dry groceries. That was emptied and knocked over.
The men could face charges for destroying government property as well as violating the 11pm to 4am curfew.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
