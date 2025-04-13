Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude in Myanmar was felt in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai. This tremor, occurring at 9.24am today, April 13, was attributed to the movement of the Sagaing Fault.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake struck on land at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 271 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.

Initial reports indicated that residents in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai experienced the tremors, though no damage has been reported. In Suthep subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, a condominium’s lamps reportedly swayed slightly due to the vibrations.

In Mueang district, Chiang Rai province, light shaking was observed in apartments, with the tremors being noticeable in the morning. The Department of Mineral Resources’ Geohazards Operation Centre identified the cause of the earthquake as the right-lateral strike-slip movement of the Sagaing Fault.

In similar news, on the morning of April 7, a series of 16 minor earthquakes, measuring between 1.9 and 3.8 on the Richter scale, were recorded in the Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai and the Pai district of Chiang Mai. Most of the tremors were mild and not felt by locals.

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the seismic activity occurred between 4.22am and 10.57am. In Chiang Mai’s Wiang Haeng district, ten tremors were detected in Saen Hai subdistrict, with magnitudes ranging from 1.9 to 3.5.

Additionally, six quakes struck the Wiang Nuea subdistrict in Pai, Mae Hong Son, between 6.11am and 10.57am. The strongest among them, at magnitude 3.8, occurred first.

Residents in the affected regions reported feeling three of the more powerful tremors, which ranged in intensity from 3.2 to 3.8.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub commented on the effects of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar on buildings in Chiang Mai.

Three structures sustained damage, including the Duangkamol Condominium in Mueang district.