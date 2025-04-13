Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

Travellers arriving at Thai airports during the Songkran festival have been welcomed with dolls of a popular animal, intriguing both returning residents and holidaymakers. At Suvarnabhumi and five other international airports, passengers discovered trays of Moo Deng dolls on the baggage carousel yesterday, April 12.

Each Moo Deng doll is dressed in a Songkran-themed floral shirt. Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has produced 2,800 of these dolls to distribute across its six airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai, during the festive period.

The baby pygmy hippo, a viral video sensation worldwide, attracts visitors from Thailand and abroad to Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. AoT President Kerati Kijmanawat explained yesterday, April 12, that the hippo was chosen as a Songkran gift for passengers due to its widespread appeal and the interest it generates in Thailand.

“The small hippo has increased the number of visitors to airports managed by AoT.”

Suvarnabhumi Airport alone expects around 1.3 million passengers, both domestic and international, to pass through between last Saturday and Thursday. This represents a 2.05% increase from the previous year..

The airport is set to handle 7,400 flights, a 7% rise compared to last year’s festivities, according to the AoT president, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the Thai government has ordered the Department of Airports (DOA) to improve security and operational efficiency ahead of the expected surge in passenger numbers during the 2025 Songkran festival. Measures include cracking down on overpriced services from taxis and airport vendors.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri instructed the DOA to ensure all airports are fully prepared for the holiday period, with an emphasis on thorough safety and security inspections. She also called for close coordination with agencies like the Tourism Police and tourist assistance centres to ensure smooth and safe travel experiences for passengers.