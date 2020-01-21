1 person dead, 4 remain missing after boat capsize on reservoir near Laos border | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
1 person dead, 4 remain missing after boat capsize on reservoir near Laos border
One person has drowned whilst four others remain missing, presumed dead, after their boat struck an obstacle, probably a tree stump, that was submerged under the surface. The boat capsized on Sirikit Reservoir in Thailand’s northern province of Uttradit, near the Laos border.
Rescue workers have been able to retrieve five other passengers and the boat’s captain from the reservoir, but 4 are still missing. One body has been recovered from the water as a result of the search.
The boat was travelling from the Ban Huay Ta village in Tha Pla district, carrying 10 passengers and a vehicle. It was headed for Ban Tha Rua when it hit the submerged tree stump as it approaching some small islands in the middle of the reservoir.
Authorities report that the water levels in the dam have dropped substantially. The director of Phrae provincial marine office speculated that the boat skipper might have lost track of the normal navigational track across the dam due to the changing landscape.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
North eastern villagers protest fishy smells from seafood factory wastewater
Villagers in the northern Khon Kaen province are complaining of a seafood “factory” that has been dumping foul smelling wastewater into public drains. Hundreds gathered in the Mueang Kao subdistrict’s Sirirat Village to plea for help from local agencies. The smelly black water spills out from the drains, stinking up homes, and has even travelled into locals fields. Thousands of villagers are complaining that they’re affected by the smell and the flies it attracts.
Many locals were seen wearing medical masks and pointing to the source of the wastewater, a home that’s been converted into a seafood factory which has been dumping wastewater, polluting the water in the area.
One villager told local media the problems started last October, when the owner changed his home into a seafood factory. Locals don’t know what’s being used to wash the seafood but the wastewater is dumped into the public drain, which travels throughout the village, giving homes in the area a common ‘rotting fishy’ smell from the sewer. Many villagers say they have to wear masks 24/7 because the smell is so bad they’re afraid that it will affect their health (not that the masks will do anything to help).
70 year old “Dahm,” the factory’s owner, admits it’s the source of the smelly wastewater. He says his family makes squid and chicken feet products for restaurants and stores in Khon Kaen. The water used used to wash the squid is dumped directly into the public drain. Dahm claims he didn’t realise the water was causing so much trouble for the villagers.
“When I realised the villagers were suffering from the water I stopped washing squid for about 2 weeks now.
“Instead, I order squid and chicken feet that have already been treated, and repackage the products before delivering them to the buyers. My daughter has sent a request to build a wastewater treatment tank to the Ministry of Public Health.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Northern Thailand
Tour bus crash in northern Thailand injures 8
Eight people are injured, one seriously, after a tour bus crashed in northern Thailand’s northern Nan Province yesterday morning. The bus skidded into a mountain slope at a curve in the main city district. Thai media report that the bus was found lying on its side when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene.
The 32 year old driver, Yutthapong Yangklang, was badly injured, while seven passengers sustained only minor injuries. All were given first aid before being taken to hospital. Police say the bus was using GPS to navigate but somehow the system incorrectly guided it to Ban Luang district.
The driver turned around to correct his course and head for the city, but on the way to Pua district, while driving alongside a mountainous slope, the bus experienced ‘brake failure’ on a sharp curve. The driver swerved right to stop the bus, but hit the slope.
Police have advised visitors travelling to Nan to ask directions from local residents, or to consult relevant agencies about routes if they are unfamiliar with the area, as the route can be confusing.
SOURCE: The Chiang Rai Times
