Coronavirus spreads north and south in China – 139 new cases reported | The Thaiger

Coronavirus spreads north and south in China – 139 new cases reported

4 hours ago

Coronavirus spreads north and south in China – 139 new cases reported
PHOTO: New cases reported over the weekend are concerning health offficials - BBC.com
Another 139 new cases of a flu-like disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus in China has shocked health officials. There’s also been a third confirmed death reported today. Worse, the outbreak has now spread beyond Wuhan in central China where the virus was first identified. There have been cases reported in Beijing, a province next door to Shanghai and Shenzhen in southern China.

Health authorities in Beijing have now confirmed two cases of the new coronavirus today, while Guangdong authorities in southern China reported one new case in Shenzhen as well. The Shenzhen case is the first confirmation that the virus has spread domestically beyond Wuhan.

The Wuhan Health Commission announced today that 136 new patients had been diagnosed over the weekend – 1 person died from the virus, 2 remain in critical condition, 33 are in serious condition. All three patients that have died are believed to have visited Wuhan in the last month or so.

The new cases have brought the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in China to 201. That’s a big jump over numbers reported over the weekend.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong, say they are monitoring eight patient. All eight have been quarantined for treatment. In coastal Zhejiang province, bordering Shanghai, authorities have now reported five new suspected cases who have been confirmed to have visited Wuhan. Last week, three cases were detected outside China — two in Thailand and one in Japan. All cases have been linked to Wuhan. On Monday, South Korea also confirmed its first case of the virus.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market at the centre of the pneumonia outbreak in he city of tWuhan has been closed for disinfection since January 1.

Meanwhile, Thai officials are stepping up screening efforts with many flights flying in from Wuhan over the next few weeks for the Chinese New Year holidays. Health officials say they’re confident that their screening efforts will detect any infected passengers getting off flights at Thai airports.

SOURCE: CNN

Coronavirus spreads north and south in China - 139 new cases reported

GRAPHIC: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Bangkok IT mall fire sparks evacuation

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Bangkok IT mall fire sparks evacuation
PHOTO: A fire in the basement filled the Fortune Town IT Mall yesterday with smoke - jas100radio

A fire broke out at a Bangkok mall on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of the Fortune Town IT Mall building on Ratchadaphisek Road. No deaths or injuries were reported. Fortune Town is a popular shopping destination for IT and electronics enthusiasts, opposite Central World Plaza and located directly above the Rama 9 MRT station.

Traffic Radio reported the fire at 4.25pm and Twitter posts showed firefighters inside the building battling the flames. Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze, but smoke remained in the building for many hours. Forensic police and investigators will enter the building to determine the cause of the fire when it’s safe to do so, according to a spokesman.

Firefighter Songtham Chimwaree of the Huay Kwang station told a radio station that he saw fire at a grill restaurant located in the basement of the building, with flames shooting up into its chimney hood.

Thai media quoted witnesses as saying they heard what sounded like the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder from a shop in the basement.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

Central Thailand

Police question suspect in Lop Buri gold shop shootings

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Police question suspect in Lop Buri gold shop shootings
PHOTO: A CCTV screenshot of the gold shop robbery in progress. - CCTV image

Police in the northeastern province of Nong Khai are confident they’ve identified a suspect in the January 9 gold shop robbery and shooting in the central Lop Buri province that killed three people, including a two-year boy, and injured four others. The man was summoned for questioning.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda says that the man, whose identity is currently being withheld, matches the suspect’s profile, being around the same height and spotted carrying a red shoulder bag, the same as used by the robber. Chakthip says if DNA test results disqualify the man as a suspect, he’ll be released.

Police have checked footage from about 1,000 CCTV cameras installed along routes that were likely used by the gunman when he fled, but found no clues that could lead to an arrest.

Deputy national police chief Chaiwat Kateworachai, meanwhile, asked the robber to turn himself in within 10 days (assuming that the current suspect isn’t charged).

“He will be caught sooner or later.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Environment

North eastern villagers protest fishy smells from seafood factory wastewater

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

North eastern villagers protest fishy smells from seafood factory wastewater
PHOTO: A man inspects a public drain in Khon Kaen - INN News

Villagers in the northern Khon Kaen province are complaining of a seafood “factory” that has been dumping foul smelling wastewater into public drains. Hundreds gathered in the Mueang Kao subdistrict’s Sirirat Village to plea for help from local agencies. The smelly black water spills out from the drains, stinking up homes, and has even travelled into locals fields. Thousands of villagers are complaining that they’re affected by the smell and the flies it attracts.

Many locals were seen wearing medical masks and pointing to the source of the wastewater, a home that’s been converted into a seafood factory which has been dumping wastewater, polluting the water in the area.

One villager told local media the problems started last October, when the owner changed his home into a seafood factory. Locals don’t know what’s being used to wash the seafood but the wastewater is dumped into the public drain, which travels throughout the village, giving homes in the area a common ‘rotting fishy’ smell from the sewer. Many villagers say they have to wear masks 24/7 because the smell is so bad they’re afraid that it will affect their health (not that the masks will do anything to help).

70 year old “Dahm,” the factory’s owner, admits it’s the source of the smelly wastewater. He says his family makes squid and chicken feet products for restaurants and stores in Khon Kaen. The water used used to wash the squid is dumped directly into the public drain. Dahm claims he didn’t realise the water was causing so much trouble for the villagers.

“When I realised the villagers were suffering from the water I stopped washing squid for about 2 weeks now.

“Instead, I order squid and chicken feet that have already been treated, and repackage the products before delivering them to the buyers. My daughter has sent a request to build a wastewater treatment tank to the Ministry of Public Health.”

SOURCE: Thai Residents

