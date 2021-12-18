Connect with us

North East

Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Nong Khai is opening its land border to the Test & Go scheme. (via Thaiest)

While Thailand has flung open the doors on its airports to international travellers since November 1, land border checkpoints are not nearly as widely open. Now, authorities prepare security for a popular border between Thailand and Laos at Nong Khai in time for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Starting December 24, the Nong Khai border checkpoint will be opened with special protocols in order to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. The opening will mark the first land border to operate using the Test & Go entry scheme that only requires fully vaccinated travellers entering to take an RT-PCR Covid-19 test and wait for the negative results before being allowed to travel freely throughout all of Thailand.

Other land borders are expected to follow suit with Thailand intending to open all international land borders on January 1 including Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan, all along Thailand’s border with Laos.

Nong Khai will be among the provinces that the CCSA intends to keep a watchful eye on for the upcoming New Year’s holiday to make sure venues are following strict Covid-19 regulations to avoid more outbreaks following the holidays. According to the CCSA spokesperson, they will be conducting inspections in Nong Khai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and other provinces.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

North East49 mins ago

Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24
Crime2 hours ago

Porn site raided after posting photoshopped image of exec
Tourism3 hours ago

British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand sees tourism dropping due to Omicron worries
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

TAC explains what happens if a tourist or child gets Covid-19
Thailand8 hours ago

How To Get A Long Term Visa In Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand10 hours ago

How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? | Patpong, A Brief History
Thailand10 hours ago

New Year’s events reminded of Covid-19 safety and 1 am booze curfew
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

UK and the EU brace for more Omicron-induced closures and restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Moderna finds booster shot effective against Omicron variant
Thailand14 hours ago

The future of digital nomads in Thailand
Crime1 day ago

Second riot in Krabi Prison sees 14 injuries an massive fire
Phuket1 day ago

Peaks Residences structures demolished after illegal building
Singapore1 day ago

Woman exchanges sex for immigration scam to stay in Singapore
Thailand1 day ago

Elephant tusks hoped to raise 25 million baht for conservation
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending