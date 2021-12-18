Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24

While Thailand has flung open the doors on its airports to international travellers since November 1, land border checkpoints are not nearly as widely open. Now, authorities prepare security for a popular border between Thailand and Laos at Nong Khai in time for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Starting December 24, the Nong Khai border checkpoint will be opened with special protocols in order to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. The opening will mark the first land border to operate using the Test & Go entry scheme that only requires fully vaccinated travellers entering to take an RT-PCR Covid-19 test and wait for the negative results before being allowed to travel freely throughout all of Thailand.

Other land borders are expected to follow suit with Thailand intending to open all international land borders on January 1 including Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan, all along Thailand’s border with Laos.

Nong Khai will be among the provinces that the CCSA intends to keep a watchful eye on for the upcoming New Year’s holiday to make sure venues are following strict Covid-19 regulations to avoid more outbreaks following the holidays. According to the CCSA spokesperson, they will be conducting inspections in Nong Khai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and other provinces.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE