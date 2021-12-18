Porn site raided after posting photoshopped image of exec

A popular porn sharing site was raided and shut down by police today after sharing the wrong photo – a photoshopped image of a hospital executive. The offending image was discovered by the person whose face was photoshopped onto a pornographic image, and they filed a complaint leading to the bust.

A Nonthaburi court issued a warrant to raid a house in Phibul Songkhram Soi 10 where the administrator was operating the sharing site called “clipsfree&moviefree”. The 30 year old man had studied technology at a famous university and earned a bachelor’s degree.

He had built up the website over the last 2 years of operation and was hosting about 40,00 porn videos on the site. The page had around 200,000 visitors before the police bust. He is being held, facing charges of disseminating pornographic material.

The site admin said that, as soon as he was alerted to the offending photoshopped image, he removed it from the site. The face used was that of a senior executive of a hospital group, raising ire and the attention of the police. Investigators will now delve further into the porn site, apparently to seek out any possible connection to illegal online gambling sites or the popular amateur porn site OnlyFans.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now