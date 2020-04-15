Mobile blood driver deployed in Khon Kaen | The Thaiger

North East
Mobile blood driver deployed in Khon Kaen
“Families that have 3 or more people who are willing to donate blood, authorities will be sending mobile units that will visit homes in the main city area of Khon Kaen province today.” This from Dr Sujira Kwasaen, director of The Khon Kaen Regional Health Promotion Centre 7.
The Khon Kaen Regional Health Promotion Centre 7 is working with The Khon Kaen Hospital to send mobile units to collect blood from donors whilst they are at home.
“Local residents can contact the Regional Health Promotion Centre, and we will send a vehicle to their homes, though these mobile units are small, they meet the standard at every process.”
“Before taking donations, the doctor will screen the donors and also find out if the donors have had any close contact with Covid-19 patients.”
“Khon Kaen Hospital has to use blood to treat emergency patients or those who have blood diseases like thalassemia. The hospital already has more than 200 such patients.“
But with the restriction of the Covid-19 outbreak, the hospital’s bloodstock is currently in jeopardy. Normally, 200 units of blood are kept in stock and the hospital uses 120 units of blood every day.
SOURCE: The Nation
