Mobile blood driver deployed in Khon Kaen | The Thaiger

North East

Mobile blood driver deployed in Khon Kaen

Anukul

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Mobile blood driver deployed in Khon Kaen
PHOTO: khonkaenlink.info
“Families that have 3 or more people who are willing to donate blood, authorities will be sending mobile units that will visit homes in the main city area of Khon Kaen province today.” This from Dr Sujira Kwasaen, director of The Khon Kaen Regional Health Promotion Centre 7.

The Khon Kaen Regional Health Promotion Centre 7 is working with The Khon Kaen Hospital to send mobile units to collect blood from donors whilst they are at home.

“Local residents can contact the Regional Health Promotion Centre, and we will send a vehicle to their homes, though these mobile units are small, they meet the standard at every process.”

“Before taking donations, the doctor will screen the donors and also find out if the donors have had any close contact with Covid-19 patients.”

“Khon Kaen Hospital has to use blood to treat emergency patients or those who have blood diseases like thalassemia. The hospital already has more than 200 such patients.“

But with the restriction of the Covid-19 outbreak, the hospital’s bloodstock is currently in jeopardy. Normally, 200 units of blood are kept in stock and the hospital uses 120 units of blood every day.

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside

Anukul

Published

2 days ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: INN News

Under the emergency decree that has been announced by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, it has been confirmed that Songkran (the traditional Thai new year festival) is officially postponed this year to lessen the spread of the Covid-19outbreak. However, 4 teenagers defying the emergency decree was arrested in Roi Et province, far north-eastern Thailand, after live broadcasting their water wars. The teenagers got a bit more publicity that they were looking for when their spontaneous broadcast went instantly viral.

The group of partying teenagers was splashing water at each other while drinking consuming alcohol all for everyone to see, including the police. They kept laughing and making comments that they weren’t afraid of the law and didn’t care about the emergency decree. Despite the live video getting plenty of strong backlash from the online community they continued to violate the emergency decree and enjoy their mini celebration.

Investigators figured out that the incident took place in Les Phume District, Roi Et Province and one of the teenagers named Tee, was an employee at the Phon Thong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation. He is also reportedly the son of Mister Karn, the Vice Chairman of the SAO, where his father had brought him in to work as a temporary employee (now probably more temporary than originally anticipated).

Tee and his friends boasted online that one of their fathers was a ‘big shot’ in the local community and no one would be brave enough to mess with him.

Shortly after the live broadcast, local officials and police from the Les Phume District went to meet with the Chief Executive of the SAO, Chumpon Mayotha where they were told to go to meet at the Vice Chairman’s home to talk about his son.

No one was at home when authorities arrived. Local villagers say that Tee and his family had fled from the village.

Back in Phon Thong, officials at Police Station arrested the other 3 teenagers who were also involved in the live broadcast, all of them tested positive to illicit drugs and alcohol.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Fake Isaan coronavirus doctor robs the elderly

Sean Kelly

Published

3 days ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

PHOTO: Kalasin Police

A man impersonating a doctor from the health department has been arrested in north-eastern Thailand for robbing his patients. 49 year old Isaan man Wanlachon Singthong targeted seniors in the Kamalasai District, of Kalasin Province. He told his victims he was a doctor providing free sanitation services to protect them from the Covid-19 outbreak.

When the seniors welcomed him into their house, he robbed them and slipped away.

Wanlachon confessed to officers that he drove his motorbike, with no license plate, to one home last Tuesday where the 75 year old woman was home alone. She told police that while she went back inside to put on a face mask, Wanlachon stole 800 baht in cash and road away.

Wanlachon then went to 77 year old Ms Samai’s home where, after some medical advice, he suggested she shower. While Ms Samai was busy showering he searched the home but finding no valuables, he fled and went on to his next victim, 71 year old Ms Thorn. Just like Ms Samai, he recommended a shower to prepare for an examination. This time he stole 20,000 baht in cash, a gold necklace, and her mobile phone.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Wanlachon worked as a recycler of wood from old homes. He told investigators Covid-19 took away his livelihood and desperate, he decided to become a thief. Police stated that he even offered free Covid-19 tests to the victims.

Mr Wanlachon was charged with petty theft, impersonating a health official and faces additional charges under the State of Emergency Decree.

Thailand

Stricken horse farm owners consider suing government over AHS virus outbreak

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 days ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

PHOTO: mcot.net

An outbreak of African Horse Sickness has already killed more than 200 horses in 4 provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri and Phetchaburi since it was first reported on March 26. Now, at least 1 owner of a horse farm is considering suing the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, along with other agencies, for approving imports of wildlife from Africa. African zebras are believed to be the source of the disease that has killed many prized racehorses.

The owner of a racehorse farm in in Nakhon Ratchasima, Uthen Chatphinyo, says AHS has killed 21 of his 160 horses. The dead horses were valued at around 50 million baht. The owner of another farm says he’s lost 20 horses that he bred for sale. Each horse was valued at 400,000 to 800,000 baht.

A group of owners and academics yesterday asked the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to include AHS in the list of diseases to be controlled under the Animal Outbreaks Act. The act bans any movements of horses, prohibits the import of zebras and other wildlife species, and mandates a panel to deal with AHS.

A former dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University says it’s important to find out who imported AHS-infected wildlife from Africa which led to the transmission of the disease to local horses.

“Zebras, for instance, are freely imported through Suvarnabhumi International Airport as though they were cats or dogs. This is because zebras are not among the controlled species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. The state must investigate and find out exactly how many zebras were brought in between last December and February of this year and where the imported animals are.”

The Bangkok Post reports that, in February, some zebras were reportedly sold to buyers in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan instead of being re-exported to China as planned. Blood tests revealed that these zebras were infected with AHS.

An investigation soon discovered that the outbreak began on Feb 24 at several farms in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s north-east. The department took all possible measures to contain the outbreak including screening horses, testing their blood for AHS and instructing farms not to move their horses.

There is a vaccine for AHS, but it is not currently available in Thailand.

Trending