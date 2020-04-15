Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
30 new Covid-19 cases (Wednesday), 2 more deaths
Thai health officials today confirmed 30 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national total to 2,643.
New cases – 30
Total cases – 2,643
Death toll – 43
2 new deaths raise the national tally to 43. Today’s result follows the general trend of fewer new cases each day. But a spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the situation is still a cause for concern, saying…
“We must not let our guard down.”
One of the new deaths was a 65 year old female street food vendor who already had diabetes and high blood pressure.
The other was a 60 year old man who returned from a Muslim ceremony in Indonesia on March 24.
In Phuket there were 3 more cases, again all in the Bang Tao cluster.
Globally, total confirmed cases has jumped over the 2 million mark today with around 126,000 deaths.
China moves to second phase of successful vaccine trials
A vaccine clinical trial in China has successfully concluded its first phase, and moving into the more intensive second phase studying hundred of patients. It is the first Covid 19 vaccine that has entered phase two of clinical trials around the world.
A 84 year old man in Wuhan was vaccinated this week becoming the oldest participant in the second phase of the trials. Unlike the first phase which had a maximum age of 60, phase two has no age limit as the elderly make up the highest percentage of the most at-risk group for Covid 19 patients.
Dr Chen Wei, whose leads the team developing the vaccine says that a possible fully-tested vaccine is still months away and then probably a year away before being approved around the world for mass vaccination.
Grocery trucks make a comeback during Covid-19 crisis
Once a familiar site in neighbourhoods throughout the country, Thai grocery trucks are making a comeback.
The trucks, essentially makeshift mobile shops, are once again bringing everything from mangoes and dried chillies to fresh meat, to people forced indoors by the national state of emergency.
The trucks were a staple of Thai life before shopping malls. The drivers are putting themselves at substantial risk, but say business is booming.
Man drowns in waste treatment pond after fleeing police checkpoint
This morning at 4am a man on a motorcycle, trying to evade a police checkpoint in Songkhla province (southern Thailand), drowned in a waste treatment pool.
As police officers were packing up the checkpoint about to head home, a man riding a motorcycle turned around just before reaching the checkpoint. Police were suspicious so they decided to pursue the man. But he rode to the local Provincial Waterworks Authority and jumped into the sludge treatment pool. While police were trying to get a branch to him so he could get out, he started cramping, panicked and drowned.
His body was sent to Hat Yai Hospital for an autopsy.
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
Thailand’s nationwide ban on inbound flights was yesterday extended to at leastApril 30 by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
CAAT announced the extension this morning. It is the third extension of the ban, which was first imposed back on April 3.
the Director says that any previous permissions for inbound passenger flights during the period are now revoked.
Exceptions to the ban are repatriation flights, state and military aircraft, aircraft making emergency landings, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights as well as cargo flights.
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
The Thai government has recruited girl group Super Valentine to come back together after a 6 year break, and create a Covid 19 song. The songs straightforward lyrics are delivered with a smile and mirrorball warns people to self isolate to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“Don’t just think of fun, or you’ll suffer from Covid
If you can’t recover, you could die!”
Business
Covid-19 crisis delays Thailand’s biofuel future
Thailand’s Energy Ministry has postponed a nationwide plan to switch to biofuels until the Covid 19 crisis subsides.
The ministry initially told oil refineries to stop producing gasohol 91 at the end of May and planned to increase consumption and manufacture of biofuels like gasohol E20, which will generate income for local farmers who grow biofuel energy crops like sugarcane and cassava, and ensure the Kingdom is less dependant on OPEC and fossil fuels.
Plans to make the switch are now delayed because the country currently needs the ethanol to produce 70% alcohol for sanitation washes and industrial uses during the crisis. The minister said “ethanol manufacturers have increased their production capacity roughly 90% from their current 60 to 70%, allowing for an excess of more than a million liters of ethanol.
“We believe farmers growing sugarcane and cassava are also benefiting from the rise in demand and price.”
The minister said it would be better if the ethanol is used for producing gasohol E20, because the demand will rise up to 2 million litres daily and more entrepreneurs will consider opening ethanol production plants.
“We have learned that ethanol producers have asked to boost their production capacity by another 500,000 litres per day. About 26 ethanol plants are able to produce 6.275 million litres a day. From this, 4.763 million litres can be used to make gasohol and the rest can produce 70% alcohol.
Fears of crop dependence or drought damaging production were alleviated by Biodiesel producer BBGI’s president who said people can still use gasohol 95 instead of gasohol 91.
“If there is not enough ethanol, the mixing ratio can be changed to suit the situation.”
PTT Oil and Retail says the petrochemical company is working on improving the specifications of gasohol E20 to meet the standards set by the Energy Ministry.
“We are also preparing to boost awareness among consumers about the benefits and differences between gasohol 95 and gasohol E20. Is better because of higher octane burns cleaner.”
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise to 34 (Tuesday), 1 more death
Health officials today confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases from around the country, bringing the total to 2,613.
There was one additional death, a Bangkok bus driver, raising the country’s death toll to 41.
Today’s number is higher than the 28 recorded yesterday, and comes after five straight days of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8. The highest number reported in a single day so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.
Of the national total, 1,405 patients, or about 53% have recovered and been discharged.
RECOVERIES
1,405 patients
53% recovered and discharged
Airports of Thailand deny Thai Airways takeover rumours
Airports of Thailand is denying claims that it is interested in acquiring a stake in the financially-struggling flag carrier Thai Airways saying that they too are struggling with the sharp drop in revenue after airline and airport shutdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The AoT president says they’re revenue will drop by 30-40% this year, that’s assuming they get airlines landing again around June.
Instead the AoT says they will expand their non-aeronautical businesses, focusing more on development projects which are not related to passenger services.
Thai Airways’ problems go from bad to worse, currently totally grounded and bleeding revenue after a decade of accumulated losses and annual bailouts from the Thai government.
The AoT says, whilst not wanting to invest in the national airline, they plan to help struggling airlines by reducing parking and runway usage fees by 50%. The AoT runs the international airports at
AoT AIRPORTS
Suvarnabhumi
Phuket
Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai
Hat Yai
Don Mueang
South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic
The World Bank is predicting that South Asia is advancing towards its worst economic performance in 40 years and probably an upcoming Coronavirus hotspot.
They say that, following decades of reducing poverty in the eight countries in the region, they’re now facing enormous financial challenges as they come to grips with lockdowns destroying some of their economies. So far the nations have reported relatively few coronavirus cases but experts fear they could be the next epicentre of the virus in coming months.
SOUTH ASIA
India, Pakistan, Afghanistan,
Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives,
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
Last night around 10pm a drunk man, apparently desperate to get some more alcohol, became angry and aggressive, whereupon he decided to incinerate an ATM machine.
The 30 year old later told police he was hoping that the ATM would explode and rain cash, or alcohol. The poor ATM was situated in Rayong, south east of Bangkok.
Apparently fuelled by Thai Rice Whisky, he ran out of his chosen brew but no stores were open because it was past the curfew time. He told police he became agitated and came up with the idea of blowing up an ATM.He used a gas tank and and a home-made blow torch to try and burn his way into the ATM. But the gas ran, out, he got bored and went home. His local village chief turned him into police. The ATM is apparently OK, the 30 year old still recovering from his failed arson attack.
A mushroom cloud hangs over Pattaya
There is perhaps no better motivator for children than peer pressure and the threat of public humiliation.
Yesterday in Pattaya, many local schoolboys woke up to their quiet Songkran, unable to play in the traditional festivities, sporting new home-made hairstyles meant to shame them into self isolation. It’s called the “Mushoom Cloud.”
A Pattaya hairdresser Khon Prasit masterminded the idea to give kids a haircut so ugly, so embarrassing, they would willingly WANT to stay inside and avoid the laughter and finger pointing from their schoolmates. Their parents thought it was brilliant.
Only problem, the kids loved it.
Watch out for the mushroom cloud ‘do’ around Pattaya as parents try and come up with some other devious way to get their kids to stay inside.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
