Connect with us

North East

Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: File Photo

A husband and wife dropped off an 80 year old man they referred to as father, at a temple in Nakhon Ratchasima/Korat in northeastern Thailand. After they dropped off their patriarch with nothing but a cloth bag, they drove off. The man was later found to have Covid.

One Facebook user who claims to be a medical worker at the Bua Yai Hospital posted a picture to their Facebook of the elderly man lying on a dirt path next to some grass. The pictures came with a “written condemnation” of the daughter’s poor treatment of her nearly century old father.

The abbot of Wat Pa Suan Thamma Sawaddee, Luang Phor Sitthichai, says that the woman and her husband dumped the unnamed 80 year old off at the temple on Sunday. This morning, the unnamed man was found walking away from the temple and later discovered lying on the trail. Health officials took him away for a Covid test which later turned out positive.

The couple’s explanation was that their “father” had known the abbot when they had previously lived in the Khon Khaen province and that the unnamed 80 year old wanted to stay with the abbot at the temple.

The village head, Thongsuk Thaebtham, says the man told him that his daughter took him from the Lop Buri province to bring him to the temple. The man has since been taken to a hospital in Khon Kaen for medical treatment.

Those who came in close contact with the displaced 80 year old, including monks, health workers, and rescuers, are now in a 14 day quarantine.

Thongsuk disagrees with the daughter’s treatment of her father and says her actions placed others at risk of catching Covid.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

North East16 seconds ago

Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 mins ago

Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Thailand54 mins ago

Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals
Crime2 hours ago

Attorney General still plans to indict Red Bull Heir, cites new ‘evidence’
Best of2 hours ago

5 of the best spa hotels in Hua Hin for a relaxing getaway
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bang Sue walk-in vaccinations for elderly expats to end Saturday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Special train takes Covid patients home to northeastern Thailand
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 best bars in Krabi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
Pattaya5 hours ago

American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
Thailand5 hours ago

GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27
Coronavirus World5 hours ago

Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Pattaya5 hours ago

Over 66 people arrested in police raid at Pattaya beach club
Coronavirus Vaccines6 hours ago

Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending