Udon Thani temple blaze, abbot’s death likely caused by short circuit
Investigators in Udon Thani in Thailand’s north believe a short circuit was the cause of a fire at Wat Pa Ban Tad forest temple that killed a revered abbot. The assistant national police chief yesterday led senior officers and Udon Thani’s deputy governor to inspect the fire-ravaged living quarters of Phra Ajarn Sudjai Thanthamano, the abbot, who died in the blaze.
75 year old Phra Ajarn was in his quarters when the fire broke out on the afternoon of May 22. Monks, novices and citizens tried to put out the fire and rescue the abbot, who was trapped inside. Firemen later sprayed water to douse the fire. When the flames died down, the monks rushed in to bring the abbot out. He was taken to a van and rushed to Udon Thani but died on the way.
Police say the death of the abbot drew public attention. Officers handling the case have so far interrogated 22 witnesses to find the cause of the fire. They found no traces of a struggle or bruises on the abbot’s body, nor was there any evidence suggesting the fire arson or the work of men. The assistant national police chief, who spoke after a meeting with the investigators, forensic officers and electricians, gave more weight to the electrical system as the cause of the fire.
Police made the remarks following online speculation on the cause of the fire at the famous forest temple, long associated with the late Luangta Maha Bua Yannasampanno, thought by many of his followers to be an Arahant (someone who has attained Enlightenment).
The caretaker of the temple said donations for the cremation of Phra Ajarn Sudjai now stand at 20 million baht. Several agencies suggested part of the money should be used to improve fire prevention at the temple.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Weather warning for summer storms in upper Thailand
The Thai Meteorological Department has announced weather warnings for potential summer storms in upper Thailand.
They say a high-pressure system from China will extend to, and meet, the hot weather over upper Thailand.
“From March 31 – April 3, outbreaks of summer thunderstorms will be likely in the upper country.”
Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are possible, first in the Northeast region and then East, Central and the Northern regions.
"Please stay safe from the severe conditions by keeping away from open areas, big trees and unsecured billboards whilst storms are brewing. Farmers are advised to prepare for crop damage."
Pattaya’s “sex gurus” ordered to remain in detention as they continue fight
Ten Russian self-appraised ‘sex gurus’ at the centre of a sex-techniques course held in Pattaya in February have been ordered to remain in detention by the Pattaya Court.
The Thai News Agency are reporting that eight of the ten involved in offering the course appeared in court at the end of last week. The Court asked if they admitted their crimes – they all denied it. The eight also informed the Court that they had instructed lawyers to fight their cases. They were then taken back to jail to await their next day in court.
One person is charged with overstay, three with illegal entry and all ten, “working without a work permit”.
They were arrested on February 26 in a Pattaya Sai 2 Road hotel where they were allegedly conducting courses on sex techniques to 43 Russians who had paid 20,000 baht each.
The group were led by 35 year old “Alex Leslie” and “Nastya Rubka”. Nasty (aka Anastasia Vashukevich) later tried to trade her freedom for information about meddling in the US elections claiming she had connections with Russian oligarchs.
The location of Alex and Nastya is not mentioned in the TNA story but they are understood to remain in detention in Bangkok whilst investigations in to their claims continues.
SOURCE: Thai News Agency
“Not for sale at any price” – Mu Pa Academy VP
In the wake of 13 of their young footballers being rescued from the Tham Luang caves, TNA reports that some of the world’s biggest football clubs are showing interest in actually buying the Mu Pa football academy.
But the club’s vice president and manager Kittipong Intaechai says, despite the interest, his club is not for sale at any price.
Mr Intaechai notes the purpose of the academy is to help improve the lives of local boys in Chiang Rai through playing football, not to make money. Mr Intaechai is also warning the public about buying ‘Wild Boar’ souvenirs. In the aftermath of the rescue many souvenirs have been created that include the logo and name of the Wild Boar team.
“These have not been produced by the club but instead by people hoping to cash in on the back of the success of the rescue operation.”
While none of the clubs supposedly interested in buying the Wild Boars were named in the TNA report, teams from the around the world have offered support and gifts to the boys following their rescue from the cave.
German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich recently sent well wishes to the boys along with 13 replica jerseys which have ‘Moopa Academy’ printed on the back.
Manchester United previously invited the boys to their Old Trafford stadium and Carrington training base, while Portugal’s Benfica has also offered the boys an all expenses paid trip to train at its academy in Seixal, near Lisbon.
ORIGINAL STORY: TNA
