Nakhonchaiair to resume interprovincial bus services from Monday | The Thaiger

Transport
Nakhonchaiair to resume interprovincial bus services from Monday
In a move bound to thrill many Thais stranded away from their home provinces by the Covid-19 crisis and the Emergency Decree, interprovincial buses operated by Nakhonchaiair will resume service from Monday. The company’s CEO made the announcement today.
She added that social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in the seating of passengers, all of whom who will also be required to wear masks or face shields. She also said passengers will have to register on the ThaiChana mobile application before boarding the buses.
Kruawan added that every passenger will be screened for temperature, while all frequently touched areas such as toilets, walkways, handrails, chairs and ticket counters will be disinfected every hour.
On Tuesday, state sponsored Transport Company announced it was maintaining its ban on services to the southern provinces and journeys of more than 300 kilometres. It did not say when services will resume. The company was expected to resume services from Bangkok to Koh Samui, Phuket and Trang from June 1.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Expats
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
Foreigners with work permits or permission from the Labour Ministry (and other some other government agencies) will be allowed to enter the country after registration, under phase 3 of the lockdown relaxation, which begins Monday. The Foreign Ministry made the announcement today.
The Foreign Ministry has told Thailand’s foreign chambers of commerce about the relaxation. Eligible foreign nationals are invited to apply at Thai Embassies in their home countries. They must have health insurance covering Covid-19 treatment valued at at least 3 million baht and a health certificate. They will also be subject to 14 day quarantine on entry to Thailand, either in a state facility or in a private facility, at their own cost.
“Permission to enter does not cover all groups as, we are proceeding step by step.”
Here are the details of the letter sent to all foreign chambers of commerce in Thailand…
1. The Royal Thai Government’s invocation of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations BE2548 (2005) (No I) dated 25 March BE2563 (2020) to control the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19), closes the entry into the Kingdom of non-Thai nationals, in accordance with the laws on communicable diseases and immigration. However, clause 3 of the Regulation issued under the said Emergency Decree, also allows non-Thai nationals who either possess a valid work permit or have already been granted permission from a Thai government agency to work in the Kingdom, to apply for permission to enter the Kingdom.
2. It is, however, requested that only those in urgent need to enter the Kingdom submit an application for entry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in consultation with the Board of Investment and the Ministry of Labour, will consider all requests for entry on a case by case basis, taking into account urgency and economic importance, among others.
3. The procedure for non-Thai nationals who wish to submit an application for entry are as follows:
3.1 Contact the Royal Thai Embassy or the Royal Thai Consulate-General in their country of departure to apply for ‘Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand” at least 10 working days before the date of intended departure. The applicants must present:
(1) a copy of his work permit or copy of a letter of permission issued by a Thai Government agency (in most cases, by the Ministry of Labour) to work in Thailand;
(2) a valid health insurance policy covering all expenditures of medical treatment, including Covid-19 worth at least 100,000 US dollars.
3.2 The Thai Embassy/Consulate-General will forward the application to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok. If the application is approved, the Thai Embassy/Consulate-General will be instructed to issue the “Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand” and appropriate visa to the applicant.
4. At the port of departure/embarkation (eg airline check-in counter), the approved applicant is required to present (I) a “Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand” issued by the Royal Thai Embassy Consulate-General; (II) a completed and signed “Declaration Form” obtained from the Embassy/Consulate-General; (III) a “Fit to Fly Health Certificate” issued no more than 72 hours before departure; and (IV) health insurance covering all expenditures of medical treatment, including Covid-19, while traveling to Thailand in an amount of at least 100,000 US dollars.
5. Upon entry into the Kingdom, non-Thai nationals will be subjected to a 14-day state quarantine at a government-designated Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facility at their own expenses, and obliged to comply with the government’s disease prevention measures pursuant to clause 11 of the Regulation issued under Section 9 of the said Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
PM assures MPs that government knows how to handle trillion baht loan
“Don’t worry, we got this…”
Following the Finance Ministry’s securing of a trillion baht loan, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke up to address concerns over how the funds will be administered. Answering questions raised by opposition parties, the PM said the government has clear rules in place on how the funds will be distributed, with the priority being small and medium sized businesses that have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.
He was speaking as Parliament debated the 3 decrees enacted in the wake of the pandemic, the first of which was to allow for the borrowing of a trillion baht. The PM promises full transparency in how the funds are used, saying the loan has been taken out to prevent small businesses from going bust, which would lead to a further significant rise in unemployment.
A second decree is in place to enable small businesses and start-ups to take advantage of soft loans to survive the huge toll the virus has taken on the economy. Thai PBS World reports the Finance Minister as saying such businesses will receive help with their applications if they are unaccustomed to securing credit from banks.
While the first decree enabled the government to secure a trillion baht loan, the Bank of Thailand says neither the soft loan decree nor an additional bond stabilisation decree will mean more debt for the country. Rather the central bank’s existing funds will be used to help the bond market and to give businesses the lifeline they need in the current exceptional circumstances.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Thai Airways’ recent declaration of bankruptcy and debt rehabilitation has left many holders of unused tickets high and dry. The carrier grounded its fleet in early April due to the Covid-19 crisis, and is now unable to refund tickets purchased for the period since. The troubled national flag carrier’s PR department said yesterday it is unable to offer refunds at this time as the Central Bankruptcy Court accepted the airline’s request for rehab under Thailand’s bankruptcy law on Wednesday. The value of such tickets is estimated at up to 24 billion baht.
Ticketholders are considered creditors, and the airline has obligations under the law which prevent it from disbursing refunds at this time, but promises to return the money within 6 months without any fees. The pandemic has forced it to ground its flights, and unconditional refunds are just one of many remedies, which also include changing travel dates with no charge, extending tickets’ validity and exchanging tickets for travel vouchers of equal value.
The airline promises to continue to take care of customers holding valid tickets, as well as members of Royal Orchid Plus, its loyalty program. A spokesman says the airline is confident it will beat the odds and overcome the crisis that has beset the company and emerge stronger.
The carrier announced on its website that it will resume operations in July, as borders slowly begin to reopen and passengers start returning.
“However, the planned resumption in July 2020 is still under consideration. THAI is monitoring the situation and preventive measures and lockdowns in each country as well as travel demand to resume services as the Covid-19 situation improves.”
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned all international flights into Thailand until the end of June.
Saddled with a massive 244.9 billion baht in outstanding debt, Thai Airways will be protected from foreclosures until the debt rehabilitation matter is sorted out with creditors and approved by the court, a process which could take up to 6 months.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
