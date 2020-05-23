Udon Thani temple blaze claims abbot’s life | The Thaiger

North East
Udon Thani temple blaze claims abbot’s life
A famous forest temple in Issan’s Udon Thani province caught fire yesterday, claiming the life of its abbot. The temple has long been associated with the late Maha Bua Yannasampanno, thought by many of his followers to be an Arahant (someone who has attained Enlightenment) and a master in the Thai Forest Tradition.
75 year old Phra Ajarn Sudjai Thanthamano had served as the abbot of Wat Kesornsilakul, popularly known as Wat Pa Ban Tad, since the death of the Maha Bua in 2011.
Police were notified of the blaze at 1:37pm. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames engulfing the abbot’s living quarters. Monks, novices and citizens were trying to put out the flames and rescue the abbot, who was trapped inside.
The fire brigade sprayed water to control the flames. When the blaze subsided, monks rushed to bring the injured abbot out. He was taken to a van and rushed to Udon Thani Hospital but died on the way. The van then took his body back to the temple.
Although it destroyed the abbot’s quarters, firefighters were able to control the blaze before it could spread to any other areas of the temple. Police cordoned off the area pending the collection of forensic evidence, as followers began arriving at the temple after hearing of the abbot’s passing.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
African horse sickness: Imported zebras need health check and quarantine
Humans have the coronavirus, the animal world in Thailand has an outbreak of their own: African horse sickness. The government is now requiring all imported zebras to be quarantined and tested before entering the country. The same goes for horses.
Why are people importing zebras? Who knows, but apparently it hasn’t been that hard to get the exotic animals into Thailand. A former university faculty of fisheries dean said “zebras, for instance, are freely imported through Suvarnabhumi airport as though they were cats or dogs,” according to Nation Thailand.
Thailand is experiencing its first outbreak of the disease, affecting more than 500 horses since February. Some were prized racehorses. Apparently zebras imported from Africa are the source, with some of the zebras testing positive for the disease, but officials say there’s not enough evidence to completely lay the blame on the zebras.
There’s been a vaccine released by the government’s livestock department, but racehorse owners say that many horses have died after being vaccinated, with the assumption that the animals had become infected before receiving the vaccine and the animal building immunity. There are strict restrictions in Nakhon Ratchasima where the outbreak emerged. The Bangkok Post said any movement of giraffes, horses, donkeys and mules is prohibited.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post| Bangkok Post
Posted by Thai PBS on Monday, 18 May 2020
Crime
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Police seized hundreds of kilograms of marijuana from a drug network run by a mystery woman in the Isaan region, north east Thailand. The syndicate was run by a woman known as “Jae Saigon,” meaning “sister on the merit path,” according to Bangkok Post.
A photo from a police suspects chart shows a woman wearing a white robe and her hands placed together in the “wai” position. It’s not reported how large the network might be, or how smuggling cannabis and making merit go together.
For those looking for a lot of marijuana, people were able to place a “weed order” with Jae Saigon on the messaging app Line. In a sting, a police officer placed an order for 100 kilograms on the app. The delivery address was a vacant warehouse in Nam Phong, a district in Khon Kaen.
After seizing the 100 kilograms and arresting the drug delivers, police confiscated another 300 kilograms at a house in Mukdahan, a province near the Laos border. Altogether, the cannabis had a street value of 1.2 million baht.
Those arrested are 41 year old Samai Chareechai, 38 year old Sarayut Somdee and 45 year old Pongsak Phasuk. All of them are from Mukdahan. They were in charge of driving to deliveries and contacting customers on the app.
Police are still on the lookout for the mysterious Jae Saigon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
ขอนแก่น ตำรวจภาค4จับผู้ต้องหาพร้อมกัญชา400กก. #เครือข่ายเจ๊สายบุญ
ขอนแก่น ตำรวจภาค4จับผู้ต้องหาพร้อมกัญชา400กก.เครือข่ายเจ๊สายบุญ…. ดูต่อได้ที่ : https://www.khonkaenlink.info/home/news/10637.html
Posted by ข่าวขอนแก่น on Thursday, 21 May 2020
Road deaths
5 dead in high speed Surin crash
5 are dead after a pickup truck traveling at high speed crashed into a Mitsubishi Pajero in Issan’s Surin province yesterday. The incident happened on Surin-Prasat Road near the Sab-anan rice mill in the province’s Chaneang district.
The pickup’s driver, who was one of those killed in the accident, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle on the wet road.
The 3 passengers in the pickup were employees of a local sugar factory, and one of them was a manager at the factory. They were killed on the spot.
The Pajero driver was severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
