Chinese couple trash Phuket apartment
Won’t be the first tenants, nor the last, to leave a room in a disgusting condition. But this one is truly revolting, and bizarre.
Coconuts Bangkok report that a Phuket apartment owner took to the internet yesterday to share horrific photos of a room he rented to a Chinese couple for just two nights. The Thai man went so far as to allege that the property’s CCTV showed the tourists bringing garbage bags — believed to be from the public dumpsters — into the room!
The owner, who requested to be identified only as Ton, said that the tourist couple stayed at the apartment near the Phuket airport on Sunday and Monday nights.
Ton said the couple, both in their 40s, seemed friendly and well-mannered when they came asking for recommendations for seafood restaurants and fruit vendors on the island during their stay.
Read the rest of the story from Coconuts BKK HERE.
French tourist reports sale of Nazi merchandise in Pattaya
A French tourist has raised concerns about the sale of Nazi paraphernalia in Pattaya.
PattayaOne.news reports that 34 year old Alexandre Jandaeng spoke of his shock at seeing the goods, which included pictures of Adolf Hitler, swastika emblazoned scarves and coins, on sale at a market in the popular resort town. Mr Jandaeng reported the sale of the goods to Pattaya Tourist Police, telling them that if such things were on sale in his native France, the person selling them could face up to 10 years in jail.
A video posted by Manager showed Mr Jandaeng at the police station showing pictures of the goods to an officer. In the video, the Frenchman explained how he did not like to see such things and that Nazi related goods should not be allowed to be sold in Thailand or anywhere else.
“For me, it is very very important the police stop this”, Mr Jandaeng said in the video.
“It is important to remember history”, he said.
“Many people died for that and for me it is impossible to see this and is very shocking. I don’t like,” he added.
Mr Jandaeng praised the tourist police officer for listening to his complaint but admitted that he does not know if any action will be taken against the vendor who was selling the Nazi goods.
This isn’t the first time Nazi imagery or so called “Hitler-chic” has been seen in Thailand. As well as being found on sale in some of Thailand’s most popular night markets, Nazi imagery has even been featured some of the countries leading educational institutions and in government videos.
In 2011 a Catholic school in Thailand was forced to apologise after it made students wear Nazi uniform for a sports day parade. Some students also had swastikas painted on their faces.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Over thousand front the start line in the Samui Half Marathon
It’s that marathon time of the year. A little cooler and sometimes a bit of precipitation to keep runners cool as well. But not for the Samui event held yesterday.
More than 1,000 runners took part in the ‘Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon’ at Nathon Pier, Koh Samui yesterday, (Sunday).
Attended by thousands of running enthusiasts from Thailand and overseas, the opening ceremony was presided over by Poonsak Soponprathumarak, Senior Deputy District Chief of Koh Samui.
The Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon was the third event out of seven planned programs for the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2018. The main purpose of this event is to promote Samui tourism and to ensure that participants recognise the importance of healthy lifestyle.
Moreover, Bangkok Airways has joined held with Teelakaw Company Limited in organising this unique running event as Teelakaw is the real expert in this field.
For this race, the airline, Teelakaw and participating runners managed to donate 50 pairs of running shoes to the students of Wat Jang School and Ban Angthong School. Further donations can be further made via www.teelakow.com
Bangkok Airways Samui Half-Marathon is the third event out of seven planned races in the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2018.
The remaining programs are the “Lampang Half Marathon” in Lampang will be held on June 24, “Phuket Half Marathon” in Phuket will be on August 5, and the “Chiang Rai Marathon” in Chiang Rai will be on September 16, with the “Lanna Marathon” in Chiang Mai following on November 11”.
PHOTO: Facebook/Samui Marathon
STORY: The Nation
Green turtle found in Chantaburi, full of plastic
The reporting of the deaths of these magnificent marine creatures, found to be riddled with plastic they’ve unfitly consumed as they feed in the seas off Thailand, puts more pressure on the Thai Government. Let’s hope their deaths are not in vain.
A green turtle has died in Chanthaburi’s Laem Sing district after consuming a vast quantity of plastic. A Facebook page, ReReef, posted the tragic story to warn yet again of the dangers posed by plastic garbage to marine life around the coasts of Thailand.
The page recounted that the turtle was found on a beach near the Leam Chabang deep seaport on June 4.
It said that local vets from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department battled for two days to save the reptile but in the end their efforts were in vain. The vets found that its stomach was stuffed with various small pieces of garbage, including plastic ropes, plastic bags, elastic rings and fishing equipment. Vets concluded the vast amount of plastic inside the turtle caused it to lose appetite so it stopped eating.
That led to body fluid flooding its stomach and the tissue around its heart, resulting in its eventual death from heart failure.
The careless disposal of plastic rubbish in Thailand’s beaches and seas has become an issue of great concern recently – only last week a short-finned pilot whale found in a Songkhla canal died after its body became overwhelmed by the ingestion of rubbish.
After its death, the Marine and Coastal Resources Department reported that during a post mortem they found 80 plastic bags weighing about 8 kilograms inside its stomach.
Re4Reef’s Facebook page HERE.
STORY: The Nation
