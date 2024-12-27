Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Photo via Matichon

Police yesterday, December 26, found a Bangladeshi man, reported missing by his concerned mother, relaxing and using crystal methamphetamine in a hotel room in the Bang Na area of Bangkok.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau launched a search for the 30 year old Bangladeshi financial consultant, Abu Alkasim, after his mother reported him missing. She revealed that she lost contact with her son for six months following his arrival in Thailand.

According to immigration records, Alkasim entered Thailand on a tourist visa in May. However, there was no record of his departure, leading his mother to believe he was still in the country.

An investigation revealed that Alkasim booked a room in a hotel in the Bang Na neighbourhood of Bangkok. Police subsequently raided the hotel yesterday and Alkasim was found in the room using crystal meth when officers arrived.

A search of his room uncovered two grammes of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. Alkasim has been charged under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act for the use of a Category 1 drug (methamphetamine), an offence punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

He also faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 81 of the Immigration Act for entering or staying in Thailand without permission or with an expired visa.

When questioned about why he had been hiding from his family, Alkasim stated that he was captivated by Thailand and developed a passion for living independently and freely. He admitted that he tried crystal meth and subsequently lost the desire to return home.

Police are also investigating the drug dealers from whom Alkasim obtained the crystal meth. Officers reported that they have identified the dealers and are currently searching for them.

In a related case, the sister of a British tourist, Simon Robinson, circulated missing person posters online after losing contact with him during his visit to Bangkok on 22 July. Fortunately, the Englishman was found safe in Helsinki, Finland, in August.