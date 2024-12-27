Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 15:26, 27 December 2024| Updated: 15:26, 27 December 2024
206 1 minute read
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel
Photo via Matichon

Police yesterday, December 26, found a Bangladeshi man, reported missing by his concerned mother, relaxing and using crystal methamphetamine in a hotel room in the Bang Na area of Bangkok.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau launched a search for the 30 year old Bangladeshi financial consultant, Abu Alkasim, after his mother reported him missing. She revealed that she lost contact with her son for six months following his arrival in Thailand.

Advertisements

According to immigration records, Alkasim entered Thailand on a tourist visa in May. However, there was no record of his departure, leading his mother to believe he was still in the country.

An investigation revealed that Alkasim booked a room in a hotel in the Bang Na neighbourhood of Bangkok. Police subsequently raided the hotel yesterday and Alkasim was found in the room using crystal meth when officers arrived.

Related news

A search of his room uncovered two grammes of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. Alkasim has been charged under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act for the use of a Category 1 drug (methamphetamine), an offence punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Missing Bangladeshi found in Bangkok hotel while using drug
Photo via Matichon

He also faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 81 of the Immigration Act for entering or staying in Thailand without permission or with an expired visa.

When questioned about why he had been hiding from his family, Alkasim stated that he was captivated by Thailand and developed a passion for living independently and freely. He admitted that he tried crystal meth and subsequently lost the desire to return home.

Advertisements
Thai police locates missing Bangladeshi man using crystal meth in Bangkok hotel
Photo via Matichon

Police are also investigating the drug dealers from whom Alkasim obtained the crystal meth. Officers reported that they have identified the dealers and are currently searching for them.

In a related case, the sister of a British tourist, Simon Robinson, circulated missing person posters online after losing contact with him during his visit to Bangkok on 22 July. Fortunately, the Englishman was found safe in Helsinki, Finland, in August.

Latest Thailand News
Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed Thailand News

Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

3 hours ago
Thai &#8216;wizard&#8217; halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video Thailand News

Thai ‘wizard’ halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

3 hours ago
From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024 Thailand News

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

3 hours ago
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day Environment News

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

4 hours ago
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up Politics News

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

4 hours ago
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

4 hours ago
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism Aviation News

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s top destinations gear up for new year surge Phuket News

Thailand’s top destinations gear up for new year surge

5 hours ago
Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach Crime News

Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach

5 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police

5 hours ago
Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket Crime News

Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket

5 hours ago
Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket Crime News

Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket

5 hours ago
Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies Crime News

Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies

5 hours ago
Man&#8217;s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri Crime News

Man’s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends Thailand News

Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends

6 hours ago
Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year Bangkok News

Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year

6 hours ago
Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase Crime News

Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase

6 hours ago
4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man Crime News

4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news

6 hours ago
Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya Crime News

Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

7 hours ago
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise Bangkok News

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

8 hours ago
Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives Crime News

Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

8 hours ago
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment Business News

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

8 hours ago
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project Thailand News

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

Published: 16:19, 27 December 2024
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Published: 15:46, 27 December 2024
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

Published: 15:30, 27 December 2024
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

Published: 15:06, 27 December 2024
Check Also
Close