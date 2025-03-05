World’s longest kiss Thai couple split after record-breaking romance

World’s longest kiss Thai couple split after record-breaking romance
Photo courtesy of NBC News

A Thai couple who set the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss have now separated, ending their record-breaking love story more than a decade after their historic smooch.

Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat became global sensations in 2013 when they locked lips for an astonishing 58 hours and 35 minutes, breaking their own 2011 record of 46 hours and 24 minutes. Their marathon kiss took place at a Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, event in Pattaya, starting on February 12, 2013, and concluding on Valentine’s Day.

However, 56 year old Ekkachai has now confirmed that the couple has gone their separate ways.

“I am very proud. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We spent a long time together, and I’m trying to cherish the good memories of what we achieved together,” he shared during an interview with the BBC News World Service podcast Witness History, which aired on February 17.

World’s longest kiss Thai couple split after record-breaking romance | News by Thaiger
Photos courtesy of The Independent UK

While the couple did not reveal many details about their separation, Ekkachai emphasised that they still respect each other despite parting ways.

Reflecting on their gruelling Guinness challenge, Ekkachai recalled the intense rules of the competition, which required them to remain locked in a kiss even during bathroom breaks and transfer water mouth-to-mouth.

“I was stunned by all the rules, but we decided the show must go on, we must commit.”

The couple almost didn’t enter the 2013 contest. Laksana, then 33, had just recovered from an illness, and Ekkachai had planned a relaxing trip instead. However, the lure of a 100,000-baht cash prize and two diamond rings convinced them to try again.

In 2012, they attempted to reclaim their title but lost when Ekkachai fell ill.

World’s longest kiss Thai couple split after record-breaking romance | News by Thaiger

“After we lost, we discussed whether to go back, but we wanted to take back what belonged to us. It was our Roman Empire.”

The Guinness World Records retired the longest kiss category in 2013, deeming it too physically dangerous. Several participants had suffered serious health issues, including fainting, muscle cramps, and even requiring hospitalisation, reported The Independent UK.

While Guinness introduced a kissing marathon category with scheduled rest breaks, Ekkachai and Laksana remain the last holders of the original longest kiss record, ensuring their place in history—even if their relationship didn’t last.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

