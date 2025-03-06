Firefighters turn up the heat in Pattaya condo blaze

Firefighters turn up the heat in Pattaya condo blaze
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Firefighters were hot on the scene yesterday in Pattaya’s Soi Kor Phai after a blaze broke out in a plush condominium, causing panic among holidaymakers.

The Land Disaster Relief Center got the call, sending fire crews and valiant rescue volunteers racing to the flaming fiasco, at 3.06am, yesterday, March 5.

On arrival, both Thai and foreign guests were seen scrambling out of the doomed dwelling, coughing and spluttering as they fled the choking smoke billowing from a third-floor flat.

Brave rescue personnel smashed their way into the inferno’s epicentre, quickly identifying a gas stove as the guilty culprit. The malfunctioning appliance had left a trail of fiery destruction, charring a wall beyond its years.

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Courageous firefighters, with their trusty chemical extinguisher, doused the adamant flames, preventing further mayhem.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have spotted menacing smoke swirling out of a balcony window, prompting a swift alert to emergency services. As a precaution, all residents were hurriedly evacuated from the building, but miraculously, no injuries were reported, reported Pattaya News.

A potentially devastating disaster was averted, leaving only singed walls and shaken tourists in its wake. Safe to say, a memorable morning for all the wrong reasons!

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

In similar news, last week a minor fire at a Soi Buakhao hotel in Pattaya had tourists bolting for the exits.

The drama unfolded at around 10pm on February 27, when thick, menacing smoke began billowing from a third-floor room, cascading downwards and sparking panic among both Thai and foreign guests.

Emergency services were on the ball, receiving the alarm and dispatching two fire engines post-haste to tackle the unfolding crisis. On arrival, firefighters were met with a dense curtain of smoke pouring from the upper floors, quickly pervading the hotel lobby and sending guests scurrying for safety.

While the establishment’s name remains under wraps amid ongoing investigations, officials revealed that the source of the inferno was none other than a wooden sculpture of the Hindu Goddess Kali. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the damage was kept to a minimum

Firefighters turn up the heat in Pattaya condo blaze

Firefighters turn up the heat in Pattaya condo blaze

