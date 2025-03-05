Ex-mayor arrested over 900,000 baht mobile toilet scam

Picture courtesy of Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) arrested a former mayor in a bathroom after allegations of corruption involving the purchase of a mobile toilet vehicle, causing damages exceeding 900,000 baht.

The arrest took place yesterday, March 4, as Saroj Phuengrampan, NACC Secretary General, reported that the NACC Region 1 office tracked down and apprehended Saijai, former mayor of Khao Sam Yot city in Lop Buri province, who was wanted under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court for corruption and misconduct cases.

Saijai, while serving as mayor, allegedly approved the purchase of a four-unit mobile toilet vehicle. This was formalised through Khao Sam Yot municipal order 783/2009, which appointed a committee for the vehicle’s procurement.

She signed a price inquiry announcement on December 3, 2009, and entered into sales contract number 6/2010 with K. Pitikarn Yotha Limited Partnership.

The financial transactions allegedly breached relevant legal protocols, resulting in damages to the municipality amounting to 925,044.67 baht (US$27,465).

The NACC resolved to establish a criminal offence, forwarding the case to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for consideration.

Subsequently, the OAG, through the Regional Anti-Corruption Litigation Office 1, initiated criminal prosecution and summoned the accused, who failed to appear, leading to suspicions of evasion.

Further investigations revealed that Saijai was evading capture within Lop Buri province. Officials monitored her departure from her residence in Mueang district, Lop Buri, and followed her vehicle to a petrol station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Upon arrival, officials identified themselves and presented the arrest warrant, but Saijai fled into the station’s restroom.

The officers coordinated with local police to secure the area, and upon arrival, the police called for Saijai to exit the restroom, reported KhaoSod.

Saijai was then informed of her arrest, taken to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station for processing, and subsequently handed over to the public prosecutor for further action.