Women’s Day: CCSA recognises women’s role in pandemic, Thai PM promises plan for gender equality | The Thaiger

Thailand
Women’s Day: CCSA recognises women’s role in pandemic, Thai PM promises plan for gender equality
Marking International Women’s Day, the prime minister promised a new plan to end gender discrimination and disparities in Thai society while the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recognised Thai women’s contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a report by Nation Thailand, the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said a national strategy has been put in place to help end discrimination over the next 20 years by promoting gender equality, family responsibility and social development.
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, women in Thailand have played a “vital role,” according to CCSA spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, going off this year’s theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world.”
“In Thailand’s case, village health volunteers, who are predominantly women, helped Thailand to contain the outbreak by carrying out disease prevention campaigns and collecting data for contact tracing.”
Thailand’s 1 million village health volunteers were recognised by the World Health Organisation back in August as the country’s “unsung heroes” for their efforts helping guard communities from Covid-19.
Natapanu says the pandemic has also shined light on female scientists and researchers in Thailand, noting that some have been recognised for their work on Covid-19 diagnostic tests and Covid-19 vaccines.
While the Thai officials praised the women’s efforts during the pandemic, the United Nations noted the difficulties some women across the world have faced, such as the rise of domestic violence, which spiked in Thailand during the lockdown months last year.
“Across the world women are facing increased domestic violence, unpaid care duties, unemployment and poverty. Despite women making up a majority of front-line workers, there is disproportionate and inadequate representation of women in national and global Covid-19 policy spaces.”
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand| UN Women
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai army trim the Generals, sugar making Thais fat | March 8
71 new Covid cases in Thailand today, the generals are being told they’re going to face pay cuts and a Thai doctors has issued a warning about the link between Thai’s love for sugary sweets and life-threatening diseases… there goes my afternoon donut. And don’t worry, I’m not going to sing my way through the news today, it’s just nice and cool in my home studio so you can enjoy the cool with me. We’ve also got a new segment at the end of the news today… you’ll see that soon enough.
71 new coronavirus cases have been announced today, 31 of them from the hotzone of Samut Sakhon, just south of Bangkok. This beings the total number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 26,441.
The death toll remains at 85 people.
The Thai Army, Navy and Air Force are aiming to trim the number of generals in the ranks by 25% by 2029. But plenty of critics say the plan is probably just more words and won’t ever happen.
A Thai doctor is reminding Thais about the clear links between eating sugary foods and the risk of various life-threatening diseases, including cancer. The doctor warns that high consumption of sugar can trigger everything from fatty liver, clogged arteries and liver cancer. 4 million Thais have been diagnosed with diabetes.
Hotels in the northern province of Chiang Mai have been forced to slash rates by up to 90%, desperately trying to attract more local tourists. The northern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, claims, with tourists mainly favouring the southern beach destinations over the past month month, hotel operators in the north are now planning for low season.
Anti-government activists gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument yesterday. Although the anti-government protests have kicked off again after a 2 month hiatus, the numbers are well down on last years crowds, now measuring more in the hundreds than the thousands.
Meanwhile the protest leader Panusaya aka “Rung”, has been hit with a fine of nearly 6 million baht. Her crime? Allegedly removing plants at the Democracy Monument. Panusaya and 5 other activists have been charged with removing plants placed as decoration around the monument, during a political rally back on February 13.
Various groups, including Amnesty International and the UN Human Rights Committee, continue to criticise the Thai government’s use of the country’s lèse majesté laws, with Amnesty International describing it as an attempt to silence dissent.
Thailand
Local Thai politician arrested after allegedly firing shots at a pub
A local politician allegedly shot 4 people at a pub in Nakhon Phanom. Witnesses told the Bangkok Post that the man started firing shots at throughout the pub because he was drunk and unhappy with the table service. Police arrested 58 year old Paisal Saengnarai, who is a kamnan, the governing official of a tambon or sub district.
Witnesses say the kamnan of tambon Na-ngua at the pub drinking with friends when he got unhappy with the waiter. He then walked out to his car, drove to the front of the pub, grabbed his 9mm CZ pistol and started firing random shots in the pub, witnesses said, according to the Bangkok Post.
8 to 9 shots were fired, hitting 4 customers at the pub. They were rushed to Ban Phaeng Hospital. Paisal was arrested on a firearms charge.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to be reduced to 7 days
The mandatory quarantine period for those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul said in a press conference. Those who have not been vaccinated, but have a medical certificate declaring that they are Covid-free, will be required to quarantine to 10 days, Anutin said, according to Reuters.
The health minister says vaccinations must be administered within 3 months of travelling to Thailand. Travellers must still show negative Covid-19 test results issued within 72 hours of their departure to Thailand. Those travelling from Africa must still quarantine for 14 days due to concerns about new variants of the coronavirus.
SOURCE: Reuters
