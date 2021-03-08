Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to be reduced to 7 days | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to be reduced to 7 days
The mandatory quarantine period for those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul said in a press conference. Those who have not been vaccinated, but have a medical certificate declaring that they are Covid-free, will be required to quarantine to 10 days, Anutin said, according to Reuters.
The health minister says vaccinations must be administered within 3 months of travelling to Thailand. Travellers must still show negative Covid-19 test results issued within 72 hours of their departure to Thailand. Those travelling from Africa must still quarantine for 14 days due to concerns about new variants of the coronavirus.
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 71 new Covid-19 cases
71 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are currently 579 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,441 coronavirus cases in Thailand and 85 deaths.
“The numbers are getting better,” according to deputy spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English. The daily active case count has remained between 500 to 600 cases for the past week, a much lower average than last month when mass testing campaigns were actively rolled out in high risk areas to help trace and contain the virus.
Out of the 71 cases, 41 were detected in hospitals, primarily in Samut Sakhon. 7 cases were detected in active case finding, including 6 in Samut Sakhon and 1 in Pathum Thani. The other 23 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
Recently, 2 beauty pageant contestants tested positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from overseas. Women from 63 countries travelled to Thailand to participate in a beauty pageant scheduled for later this month. Natapanu praised the health care workers for their effectiveness at detecting the virus at an early stage.
Over the weekend, the CCSA reported 65 new cases yesterday and 64 new cases on Saturday.
SOURCE: CCSA
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai hotels slash prices amid ongoing slump in tourism
Hotels in the northern province of Chiang Mai have been forced to cut their rates by up to 90%, in a desperate bid to attract more domestic tourists. According to a Bangkok Post report, La-Iad Bungsrithong, from the northern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, says with tourists mainly favouring the southern beach destinations this month, hotel operators in the north of the country are preparing for the forthcoming low season.
The resurgence of Covid-19 late last year meant that in December, only 1,000 Chiang Mai hotels, offering between 20,000 and 30,000 rooms, stayed open. This month, occupancy rates have plummeted to less than 3% and are not expected to rise beyond 5% during the Songkran holiday next month.
La-Iad says traditional target markets such as China are currently off-limits due to the Chinese government placing restrictions on citizens travelling out of the country.
“Even though vaccine distribution has started globally, the target markets for Chiang Mai such as China still cannot take outbound trips. Operators have to rely on the domestic market for the whole year.”
She adds that the Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort, of which she is general manager, has cut room rates to 1,500 baht a night, compared to the normal rate of 13,000 baht prior to the pandemic.
Hotels are also being forced to explore new ways of making money, with around 30 hotels – all 4 and 5 star properties – now offering a “drive-thru” food service. La-Iad says hotel operators are also calling on the Chiang Mai office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand to provide visitors to the province with a 500 baht coupon to be redeemed in hotel eateries. She says the authority also needs to do more to promote inter-provincial travel, in particular from the south and north-east of the country.
In 2019, Chiang Mai welcomed 11 million tourists, with 70% of them being Thai. By contrast, there were only 1 million in 2020. This year’s number is expected to be around 25% of the 2019 figure.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
by Andrew J. Wood
The World Health Organisation not only advises that vaccines save millions of lives each year, but they also reduce transmissions. They and their partners are working together on tracking the pandemic, advising on critical interventions and distributing vital medical supplies to those in need, thereby reducing the number of infected people to transmit the virus.
Vaccines work by training and preparing the body’s natural defences — the immune system — to recognise and fight off the viruses they target. After vaccination, if the body is later exposed, the body is immediately ready to destroy them, preventing illness.
WHO states on its website…
“Since February 2021, at least seven different vaccines have been rolled out. Vulnerable populations in all countries are the highest priority for vaccination.
“It is understandable that some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated now that Covid-19 vaccines are available. While more Covid-19 vaccines are being developed as quickly as possible, routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorised or approved for use. Safety is a top priority, and there are many reasons to get vaccinated.”
One of the most frequent asked questions is can a Covid-19 vaccine make you sick with Covid-19? The simple answer is no, as none of the Covid-19 vaccines contain the live virus.
According to the USA’s Centre for Disease Control the benefits of getting a Covid-19 jab will help keep you from getting the virus. All Covid-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19.
“Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a Covid-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get Covid-19 and may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk.“
The CDC reminds us that wearing masks and social distancing help reduce the chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines will work with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if exposed.
Australia’s government says vaccination is the most effective way to protect against infectious diseases. Vaccines strengthen your immune system by training it to recognise and fight against specific viruses. They add that when you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and helping to protect the whole community by slowing down the spread of the disease. Achieving herd or social immunity is a long-term goal. It usually requires a large amount of the population to be vaccinated.
The CDC notes that people who have already had Covid-19 or tested positive may still benefit from getting the Covid-19 vaccination. There is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long people are protected from getting Covid-19 after they have had it (natural immunity). Early evidence suggests natural immunity from Covid-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this.
In Australia the government say that wearing a mask and physical distance is still important, “It may take time for everyone who wants a Covid-19 vaccination to get one. A vaccine that is 95% effective means that about 1 out of 20 people who get it may not have protection from getting the illness,” they advise online.
Some people never show symptoms so vaccinations are important. There is a common confusion between pre-symptomatic spread (people who spread the virus before showing symptoms) and asymptomatic spread (spreading the virus by someone who never shows any symptoms). The former is one of the hallmarks of the pandemic, the latter much less common. What is important to understand is that everyone agrees vaccines reduce transmission.
So why wouldn’t you take the vaccine that are tested to be safe and federally approved? I read comments like “it’s poison” and “does not work” on social media, but the science and three stage testing, prior to receiving government approval, dispel all that.
An Israeli study found that from 100 vaccinated patients, those who received both doses of the vaccine did not become carriers of the virus and cannot spread it further.
Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world and has compiled comprehensive data.
A new study has also found a reduction in transmission rates even after the first dose. Those who test positive for Covid-19 showed that twelve or more days after taking the first dose have a viral load that’s four times lower than those who have not been vaccinated. Those receiving the vaccine became far less of a Covid transmission risk even before receiving their second dose.
Being less of a risk would allow more freedom to travel with significantly lower transmissions, especially when coupled with mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
University Professor Cohen linked to the Israeli study and member of the official Health Ministry Advisory Committee on coronavirus vaccines, says…
“This shows that indeed, besides reducing symptoms and hopefully mortality, the vaccine may facilitate reaching some kind of herd immunity, allowing the partial protection of the weak or non-immunised.”
The question to open borders to vaccinated visitors is now looking more and more likely as the risk to do so is manageable.
ANDREW J WOOD
Andrew J Wood was born in Yorkshire England, he is a professional hotelier, Skalleague and travel writer. Andrew has 48 years of hospitality and travel experience. He is a hotel graduate of Napier University, Edinburgh. Andrew is a past Director of Skål International (SI), National President SI Thailand and is currently President of SI Bangkok and a VP of both SI Thailand and SI Asia. He is a regular guest lecturer at various Universities in Thailand including Assumption University’s Hospitality School and the Japan Hotel School in Tokyo.
The content of this article reflects the writer and does not necessarily reflect the editorial stance of The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Thai army trim the Generals, sugar making Thais fat | March 8
Local Thai politician arrested after allegedly firing shots at a pub
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to be reduced to 7 days
Women’s Day: CCSA recognises women’s role in pandemic, Thai PM promises plan for gender equality
CCSA Update: 71 new Covid-19 cases
Thai doctor warns of link between high sugar consumption and liver cancer
3 men arrested over alleged murder of drug business colleague
Chiang Mai hotels slash prices amid ongoing slump in tourism
Pro-democracy activist hit with 6 million baht fine for removal of plants at rally site
Thailand’s pro-democracy activists ignore emergency decree warnings over weekend
Is this the next big change in pop music? The winners of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, BTS
Funeral shooting adds to Thailand’s trend of politically-motivated violence
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Police investigate reports of women’s underwear stolen from Phuket homes
Cannabis could generate 8 billion baht for Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025, expert says
Japan asks China to stop anal Covid-19 tests after travellers report “psychological distress”
Covid-19 vaccine registration to begin in May
Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire
Vaccine rollout underway in Phuket as province receives 4,000 doses
Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April
Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows
Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
Thailand considering vaccine passport policy in bid to revive international tourism
Gunman kills mayoral candidate, injures 4 other municipal candidates at funeral
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Protests3 days ago
Thai anti-government group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after 250 kilometre walk
- Opinion2 days ago
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
- Food Scene2 days ago
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
- Thailand2 days ago
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Thailand to introduce “area quarantine” for international visitors from April
- Thailand2 days ago
Updates on international travel to Thailand
- Cambodia3 days ago
Cambodian dog slaughterhouse shut down, owner says he is “ashamed”
Nipral
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:50 pm
another bad joke from this moronic military sort-of-government. You’ll fail again kids !!!!
Kalim
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 6:59 pm
What about children?
Daniel Verex
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:06 pm
Going in the right direction. However, does this mean if you had the vaccine 4 months prior to visit you may need a top up.
Anyone seen any commentaries on having multiple doses too soon..?
Jitendra Bahubali
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:14 pm
why would you quarantine vaccinated people? I mean what is the next step after vaccination? When can a person travel without q ? Is there any further step then vaccination? Why do you guys want q people so much? how much you get commision per person on q?
Quote Tweet
Tim Houston
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:21 pm
“vaccinations must be administered within 3 months of travelling to Thailand.” So if you have been vaccinated more that 3 months before your travel, your vaccine is voided?
“Those who have not been vaccinated, but have a medical certificate declaring that they are Covid-free” is that a new way to call a Covid test result?
“will be required to quarantine to 10 days” so the 14 days quarantine has been dropped to 10 days.
“Travellers must still show negative Covid-19 test results issued within 72 hours of their departure to Thailand” never can be too cautious…
luca
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:33 pm
is it so hard for Thais to understand that if they don’t clear the quarantine no one will come on vacation? In the coming months, thanks to vaccinations, Europeans and Americans will start traveling again, no one will go on vacation where there is quarantine.
I think the Thai dictator is afraid to tell his subjects that international tourism will only reopen in mid-2022 or maybe later.
Yan
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:03 pm
So…Anutin will take the “dirty farang” back?
Maverick
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:06 pm
Another half baked idea, what part of quarantines do not work for tourist arrivals do they not get.
LondonAl
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:12 pm
I was really hoping for something better, I come to Thailand for 2 weeks at a time, I’m not spending half my holiday in a quarantine hotel, this will not bring back tourists.
If they’d said 1 or 2 nights whilst they await the results of the test taken at BKK I might have gone for it, I’ve been vacinated twice, I live in an area where there are 40 cases per 100k population, I have taken a negative test 3 days before flying and another negative test on arrival, I DON’T HAVE COVID!!!
James R
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:18 pm
I had my first vaccine last week and the next one has been booked for May this year.
So if i travel to Thailand after August this year I will have to quarantine for 14 days as it will have been more than three months since I had my vaccine, that does not make any sense as I am not going to get another one.
So goodbye Thailand until you come up with something sensible.
Ian
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:22 pm
Why do you have to quarantine for 7 days if you have had the vaccines had a pcr test 72 hrs before it’s still a scam especially when many other countries are now opening up to tourists with no quarantine and they put it down to 10 days if not had vaccine so this means they’ve scammed people for 6 days hotel money unnecessarily total scammers
Yan
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:30 pm
Anutin seems, after all, to realise that his government with 150 Generals (Total U.S.A has only 70!) and a corrupt Royal Thai Police force…( according to the law, can this force be named “Royal”? Is this not in conflict with the law respecting the rules of the Highest in command?) is not able to take care of it’s own people without the Billions coming in from the by him so called “dirty farang” who take care and help families to survive…help children to study and build up a future. The same farang companies who developed vaccines in no time…but mister Anutin postponed to order…for the usual reasons?
Issan John
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:30 pm
I strongly suggest reading the Reuters source report, which contains a lot more information for some reason not given here.
EdwardV
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:49 pm
So a vaccination is only good for a 3 day difference on the quarantine. A seven day quarantine is still too long, and the within 3 month vaccination is going to be unworkable. Oh well I guess it’s Europe this fall after all.
David
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:57 pm
Pretty good news for travelers & business personnels.
Here’s no indication when will start to allow vaccinated tourists to the Kingdom?
Sanuk
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:19 pm
Things are getting interesting.
For those who don’t want to get vaccinated, may as well quarantine for ten days instead of seven days just to get vaccinated. For me both quarantine periods are still too long.
Three days for vaccinated people should be the max.
Five days for non vaccinated people should be the max.
Maybe they reduce the days in a few months.
Issan John
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:22 pm
It’s all a bit confusing, to put it mildly.
As far as I can understand it, from next month:
Those coming from Africa, vaccinated or not – no change, 14 days quarantine.
Those not vaccinated, with a pre-flight negative test, 10 days quarantine – down from 14 days.
Those vaccinated, with a pre-flight negative test, 7 days quarantine – down from 14 days.
Thais vaccinated but with no pre-flight test – 7 days quarantine after two negative tests in country, so still around 14 days.
Thais not vaccinated but with a pre-flight negative test, 10 days quarantine – down from 14 days.
So, apparently, the current 14 days (16?) quarantine is to be reduced to 10 (12?) for those not vaccinated and 7 (9?) for those vaccinated (except those from Africa).
But ONLY for those vaccinated “within three months of travelling to Thailand”
With more possible “easing of restrictions” after October “if Thailand inoculates 70% of medical personnel and at-risk groups”.
Is that right???
Me
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:33 pm
They can dream on if they think that bullshit will bring back tourists.
charles
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:43 pm
so in other words its a no to foreign tourists even those who have been vaccinated. They just need to tell the rest of the world no longer open for business we don’t need you, this is just insane & will end up costing all those tourist related businesses that have struggled to stay open to finally shut their doors for good
Joe Nyomozo
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:54 pm
Hmm…. 7 and 10 days! Seems so arbitrary! After all at least the US vaccines say that two weeks after the 2nd shot you can’t transmit the virus and not likely to get sick. I think un vaccinated Thai citizens are more of a danger than vaccinated tourists! But that is what happens when lots of people that are clueless make the rules!
Toby Andrews
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:02 pm
But same price as 14 days right?