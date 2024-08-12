Woman uninjured after BMW hits power pole

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

A dramatic car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima saw a woman escape uninjured after her new BMW veered off a curve and struck a power pole in Phimai district early yesterday morning.

The incident took place on Phimai-Chumphuang Road in Tambon Rangka Yai at 6.49am, yesterday, August 11. CCTV footage revealed the white BMW, still bearing red plates, approaching the curve at high speed. Sparks flew as the car’s undercarriage scraped the tarmac before it spun out of control and collided with a roadside power pole.

The 39 year old, driver, a resident of Tambon Rangka Yai, Orakan Petsamrit, was found unscathed but visibly shaken. Eyewitnesses on the scene confirmed her condition and transported her to Phimai Hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Police have not yet conducted a formal interview with Orakan to ascertain the precise cause of the crash, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok, a tragic incident occurred at a petrol station on Phahonyothin Road, where a Thai driver, 46 year old Kritsana Khatwong, accidentally ran over and killed a Burmese attendant, 51 year old Sor Tan.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station, along with rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation, arrived to find Sor Tan lying in front of a petrol pump with a severe head injury. Kritsana, who was transporting 9 tonnes of bamboo shoots from Phitsanulok to Bangkok’s Rama II district, had stopped to refuel his six-wheel Hino Motors truck.

After purchasing 2,000 baht worth of petrol, Kritsana closed the fuel tank lid himself and asked his wife to pay the attendant. He then moved the truck away from the pump and heard a disturbing sound, discovering he had run over Sor Tan.

Kritsana speculated that the attendant might have fainted and collapsed on the ground. Police are currently reviewing security camera footage to verify the driver’s account, and have yet to disclose any legal charges against him.