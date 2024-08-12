Woman uninjured after BMW hits power pole

Photo of Sarishti Arora Sarishti AroraPublished: 16:49, 12 August 2024| Updated: 16:49, 12 August 2024
69 1 minute read
Woman uninjured after BMW hits power pole
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

A dramatic car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima saw a woman escape uninjured after her new BMW veered off a curve and struck a power pole in Phimai district early yesterday morning.

The incident took place on Phimai-Chumphuang Road in Tambon Rangka Yai at 6.49am, yesterday, August 11. CCTV footage revealed the white BMW, still bearing red plates, approaching the curve at high speed. Sparks flew as the car’s undercarriage scraped the tarmac before it spun out of control and collided with a roadside power pole.

The 39 year old, driver, a resident of Tambon Rangka Yai, Orakan Petsamrit, was found unscathed but visibly shaken. Eyewitnesses on the scene confirmed her condition and transported her to Phimai Hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Police have not yet conducted a formal interview with Orakan to ascertain the precise cause of the crash, reported Bangkok Post.

Related news

In related news, in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok, a tragic incident occurred at a petrol station on Phahonyothin Road, where a Thai driver, 46 year old Kritsana Khatwong, accidentally ran over and killed a Burmese attendant, 51 year old Sor Tan.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station, along with rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation, arrived to find Sor Tan lying in front of a petrol pump with a severe head injury. Kritsana, who was transporting 9 tonnes of bamboo shoots from Phitsanulok to Bangkok’s Rama II district, had stopped to refuel his six-wheel Hino Motors truck.

After purchasing 2,000 baht worth of petrol, Kritsana closed the fuel tank lid himself and asked his wife to pay the attendant. He then moved the truck away from the pump and heard a disturbing sound, discovering he had run over Sor Tan.

Kritsana speculated that the attendant might have fainted and collapsed on the ground. Police are currently reviewing security camera footage to verify the driver’s account, and have yet to disclose any legal charges against him.

Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Sarishti Arora

Sarishti Arora

Eager to create brilliant and resonant content, Sarishti specializes in weaving feelings into compelling narratives and translating emotions into impactful words. With her Master's in Computer Application, she tackles blog posts, articles, or anything else with her technical expertise and her commitment is to capture the essence of a story.

Related Articles

How to detect call centre scams with two simple steps

How to detect call centre scams with two simple steps

Published: 15:13, 12 August 2024
Heavy rain, flash flood warnings in northern Thailand

Heavy rain, flash flood warnings in northern Thailand

Published: 14:45, 12 August 2024
British tourists breathe easy: Bangkok slips off the scam radar

British tourists breathe easy: Bangkok slips off the scam radar

Published: 14:15, 12 August 2024
Jasmine flower shortage raises prices for Mother&#8217;s Day

Jasmine flower shortage raises prices for Mother’s Day

Published: 13:24, 12 August 2024