Gold prices drop as Thai market sees 50 baht reduction

Photo of Sarishti Arora Sarishti AroraPublished: 16:31, 12 August 2024| Updated: 16:31, 12 August 2024
Picture courtesy of Lisa Fotios from pexels.com

Gold prices saw a drop today as the Gold Traders Association (GTA) opened the market with a reduction. Compared to the last recorded prices on August 9, gold ornaments are selling at 41,000 baht per baht weight.

Today, August 12, reporters highlighted that the GTA announced gold prices, showing a reduction of 50 baht from the last prices on August 9. This adjustment brings the buying price for gold ornaments to 39,673 baht per baht weight, with the selling price at 41,000 baht per baht weight, according to the association.

For gold bars within the country, the buying price stands at 40,400 baht per baht weight, while the selling price is 40,500 baht per baht weight. Meanwhile, the global gold market (Gold Spot) is trading at US$2,426 per ounce.

As of today, the current gold prices have been announced. For gold bars, the buying price is set at 40,400 baht per baht weight, while the selling price is 40,450 baht per baht weight. In the case of gold ornaments, the buying price is 39,673 baht per baht weight, and the selling price is 41,000 baht per baht weight.

Related news

These figures reflect the latest adjustments and provide a clear picture of the current market situation for both gold bars and gold ornaments. The slight dip in prices might be an opportunity for investors and buyers to consider their next move in the market, the GTA said.

“The market fluctuations are a result of various economic factors influencing the global and domestic gold prices.”

The association’s role in monitoring and adjusting the prices ensures that both sellers and buyers remain informed about the latest trends and market conditions.

As the gold market remains volatile, keeping an eye on these daily announcements can help investors make informed decisions. The consistency in reporting by the GTA provides a reliable source of information for anyone involved in gold trading or investment, reported Khaosod.

