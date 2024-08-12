Chiang Mai woman fatally struck at zebra crossing

Picture courtesy of ASEAN NOW official website

A tragic road accident occurred when a 56 year old woman was hit by a car while crossing a zebra crossing in Chiang Mai, resulting in her death. The incident took place yesterday near the chedi Mae Krua Market, Mae Faek Mai subdistrict in San Sai district.

Police from Mae Faek Police Station received the report of the accident, which happened the day before, involving a pedestrian being struck by a car. The accident occurred opposite the Jedee Mae Khrua Market, near a zebra crossing. Emergency responders from the Mae Faek subdistrict municipality also rushed to the scene.

The accident involved a silver Toyota sedan with Chiang Mai registration. The car’s front was severely damaged, with a shattered windshield. The victim, found on the car’s roof with no pulse and a visibly broken right arm, was immediately given CPR by the responders before being rushed to San Sai Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased was identified as Isaree, also known as Jae La, who ran a grocery store in Chiang Mai city.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. According to a friend of the deceased, they had left Chiang Mai City at 5am to participate in a merit-making trip to Phrao District, with about 20 people travelling in two vans.

Their journey began at Doi Wiang Temple at 7am and concluded at Mae Pang Temple, completing visits to nine temples. They planned to return to their accommodation in Chiang Mai city around 1pm.

Upon reaching the accident site, the group alighted to cross the road at the zebra crossing to shop at the Jedee Mae Khrua Market. One car had already stopped to let them cross, but as Isaree ran across, a car in the right lane struck her fatally.

It is believed she assumed it was safe to cross after the first car stopped. A resident expressed a desire for an overpass or pedestrian traffic lights to ensure safer road crossings, highlighting ongoing discussions about traffic congestion and safety measures.

Pedestrians

The road, with six lanes, sees frequent crossings by hundreds of pedestrians daily. Suggestions included setting pedestrian light intervals at five or ten minutes or installing an overpass, although concerns remained that people might still cross at road level.

The Jedee Mae Khrua subdistrict municipality had previously installed signs to remind drivers to maintain speeds under 50 kilometres per hour within the community zone. Despite these efforts, the zebra crossing continues to pose safety risks for pedestrians shopping in the area. Residents urge the Department of Highways and relevant authorities to address these safety concerns promptly to prevent future accidents.

Meanwhile, Mae Faek Police Station investigators have contacted the deceased’s family, who are on their way to the police station and Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital’s forensic department. Discussions with the involved parties are expected to follow, reported Khaosod.